DPP says has no history of rigging, rejects opposition accusation

Malawi’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is dismissing the opposition UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) electoral alliance claims of a vote-rigging plot , accusing it of trying to “concede defeat” so early before polling in the fresh presidential elections.

A group of concerned youth from UTM and MCP led Daudi Sulemani alleged that both DPP and its alliance partner United Democratic Front (UDF) agents are confiscating national identity cards from people in rural areas, deceiving them that they are meant for registration of loans in the Central and Northern regions.

Suleman said the plot is to delete the data in the National Registration Bureau (NRB) system which they described as a setback to the social and economic development of the country in the future.

But Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani and DPP National Youth Director, Dyton Mussa, brushes aside claims of vote rigging by MCP and UTM.

Botomani told TimesTalk radio programme on Tuesday – which host Brian Banda invited Sulemani and the Minister – that the allegations were empty political rhetoric.

“DPP has no history of rigging. The allegations are baseless and have no foundation,” Botomani said.

He said even the Constitutional Court which on February 3 this year nullified the May 2019 presidential election and directed that a fresh election be held within 150 days did not find DPP or any rigging wrongdoing.

“The allegations by Daudi Sulemani are childish and untrue,” Botomani said.

He said Sulemani and his youth group in the opposition should not derail the country to the dark past with its “childish antics.”

Addressing a news conference in Lilongwe to react to the allegations, DPP National Youth Director, Dyton Mussa, brushes aside claims of vote rigging by MCP and UTM.

“DPP and UDF don’t have plans to rig the elections because it is popular on the ground,” Mussa said.

He warned MCP’s Suleiman, and Anthony Bendulo, for writing President Peter Mutharika on vote rigging allegations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :