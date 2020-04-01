Trapence named new HRDC leader: Mtambo ‘sought counsel from God’ to form political movement
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has appointed Gift Trapence as acting national chairperson after the organisation accepted the resignation of ‘comrade’ Timothy Mtambo as its founding leader on Wednesday.
The human rights organisation said it has accepted Mtambo’s resignation as he has formed a political movement to give him a better platform to fight for a better Malawi and people’s human rights.
“We believe he is just exercising his rights and freedom of association and conscious,” said Luke Tembo, the national coordinator of HRDC.
“We wish him well in his next endeavours of life,” HRDC said.
HRDC said Trapence will be leading the human rights activists and that they will forge ahead in demanding justice and uprightness.
Commentators say while the church in Malawi has slumbered in its responsibility of standing for the truth, HRDC actions are being within the biblical theology of justice.
Newspaper columnist Moses Micheal Phiri argues that the gospel of Jesus Christ has great significance for social and cultural values.
“Therefore, the actions of HRDC are not political, but a replication of God’s Kingdom here on earth. Importantly, one key component of justice is self-sacrificing. HRDC has so far laid themselves at the altar of sacrifice.Actually, Christianity is about self-sacrificing,” Phiri stated in his published column.
Government has been branding the rights coalition as terrosist group but Phiri in his column argues that” HRDC actions are neither terrorist attacks nor acts of a criminal society as they have been labelled.”
Meanwhile, Mtrambo said he was grateful for all the years of support and encouragement he got from HRDC and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR).
He said he has reflected on what is happening in the country and has consulted and sought counsel from God and Malawians on his next move.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
A party for Northerners. I believe Livingstonia will now smile and. Mtambo appoint Levi Nyondo as your Vice. A Trapence mumangolondola ngati mchira!
kkkkkk Mtambo you want to be the president of which country – the same country which you have destroyed with your demos. kkkk don’t make me laugh Mr. Mtambo ask your self who will vote for you????? maybe the Nsundwe guys!!!!!!!!! Just know that this is the beggining of your end.
All the best fighter, you have fone your part to liberate Malawi through HRDC let others do their part too. It is within your tight as a son of the soil to either form your own party or join the existing groupings. So all the best.
zakhala bwino mtambo kenako chikhale chipani chenicheni uli ndi ma supporters ambiri iwe u can even become our next presdent achina SKC asamakugwiritse ntchito..we are goping to larrry behinh you Timothy…our machine gun our very own Julius Malema go go go Timo ochita manthawo asiye achina trapence ndi achina Sembereka amngodyera masuku pamutu game unali iweyo
zakhala bwino
God or ‘god’ The 40th day has come. Chakwera and Chilima finished. He will reveal your secrets. You trusted a wrong person. We told you chakwera
kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
You shall know them by their fruit. Violence is not from God. I don’t wish to take sides on political parties but when we read our scripture. Leaders that steal are not Godly. Leaders that condone violence are not Godly. Scripture says how can two walk together lest they be in agreement. We are seeing parties join with the violent and crooks
None of the leaders we are seeing in Malawi have Godly characters. Let us accept that whichever way we are working with devils in our midst. God help our country.
Rubbish, tachioneni kumlomoko. Kuyipa nkhope ndi mtima womwe
ukunena Muntharika?kodi iwenso kani umamuwona? kkkkkk
Tayamba waziona mlomo wakowo @ Mzeedi
A Trapence kukamwa nga chona. HRDC has finished for good. No one can follow trapence never. Nkhope ngati chikulira yooo my rubbish