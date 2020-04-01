Trapence named new HRDC leader: Mtambo ‘sought counsel from God’ to form political movement

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has appointed Gift Trapence as acting national chairperson after the organisation accepted the resignation of ‘comrade’ Timothy Mtambo as its founding leader on Wednesday.

The human rights organisation said it has accepted Mtambo’s resignation as he has formed a political movement to give him a better platform to fight for a better Malawi and people’s human rights.

“We believe he is just exercising his rights and freedom of association and conscious,” said Luke Tembo, the national coordinator of HRDC.

“We wish him well in his next endeavours of life,” HRDC said.

HRDC said Trapence will be leading the human rights activists and that they will forge ahead in demanding justice and uprightness.

Commentators say while the church in Malawi has slumbered in its responsibility of standing for the truth, HRDC actions are being within the biblical theology of justice.

Newspaper columnist Moses Micheal Phiri argues that the gospel of Jesus Christ has great significance for social and cultural values.

“Therefore, the actions of HRDC are not political, but a replication of God’s Kingdom here on earth. Importantly, one key component of justice is self-sacrificing. HRDC has so far laid themselves at the altar of sacrifice.Actually, Christianity is about self-sacrificing,” Phiri stated in his published column.

Government has been branding the rights coalition as terrosist group but Phiri in his column argues that” HRDC actions are neither terrorist attacks nor acts of a criminal society as they have been labelled.”

Meanwhile, Mtrambo said he was grateful for all the years of support and encouragement he got from HRDC and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR).

He said he has reflected on what is happening in the country and has consulted and sought counsel from God and Malawians on his next move.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :