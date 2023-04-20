DPP says party yet to be served with Mchacha injunction

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba is refused to comment on the court injunction obtained by embattled former party regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha, saying the party is yet to be served with the injunction.

Mchacha obtained a court injuction on Tuesday, against the decision by party president Peter Mutharika to fire him.

Namalomba said the party is yet to be officially served with the court documents, saying party officials have learned of the issue on the social media.

Meanwhile, Namalomba has disclosed that a way forward on the matter will be made after the party has been served with the copies of the injunction.

