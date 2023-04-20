Mary Chilima obtains second masters degree

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the Mary Chilima, wife to Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, on her attainment of a second masters degree with distinction.

Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Business Management – with distinction from the University of Pretoria.

Many Malawians have joined Chilima in congratulating Mrs Chilima on her achievement.

Writing on his face book wall, Chilima said he was proud of her for receiving five other awards in the program, thereby automatically earning a place in the doctorate program.

“This is no mean achievement. You are inspiring the Malawian girl child whom we must instil into them the mantra that only the sky is the limit and that education is the greatest weapon in fighting poverty,” said Chilima.

Chilima then congratulated her for the stellar performance.

