Woman drags Nankhumwa to court over child born out of wedlock

A woman has dragged Leader of Opposition in parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa to court over a child he has born out of wedlock.

The woman, Letna Kamwamba wants the Child Justice Court to compel Nankhumwa honour his child maintenance money.

The Child Justice Court sitting in Lilongwe has since summoned Nankhumwa, the opposition Democratic Progressive Party over the child maintenance matter.

Kamwamba is the applicant in the case.

“By this summons, you are hereby ordered to appear before the above mentioned court behind Chilambula Admarc area 4, on the 20th day of April 23 at 9:00 in forenoon to answer the summons of the above applicant against you for child maintenance.

“Take warning that if you fail to attend court on the date and time stated, matter will proceed in your absence,” reads the summon signed by Magistrate Diana Mangwana.

There was no immediate comment from Nankhumwa.

