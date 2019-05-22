DPP secretary general Wa Jeffrey falls in poll: MCP wins seat

Outspoken Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey is among the casualties in the parliamentary election.

Jeffrey has lost her seat in Nkhotakota south to Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Brennex Kaisi.

Kaisi polled 13 500 votes against Jeffrey’s 12 500 votes in the constituency which had 44 000 registered voters.

Jeffrey refused to comment if she will concede defeat but Kaisi was over the moon when contacted.

“This reflects the will of the people,” said Kaisi.

Other reports indicate that one of the powerful DPP gurus Nicholas Dausi has failed to secure the Mwanza central parliamentary seat.

The former parliamentarian for the area Davies Katsonga relocated to Zomba where he stood as a member of parliament.

Dausi and Katsonga are sworn political enemies.

