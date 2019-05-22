Macra cautions scribes over election results reporting

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has cautioned broadcasters against biased election results reporting.

Macra director general Godfrey Itaye said the media regulatory body is closely monitoring how broadcasters are covering the 2019 highly contentious tripartite elections.

“Macra has also noted that the Malawi Electoral Commission is doing all measures to ensure it releases credible election results in line with electoral laws,” said Itaye.

Itaye urges all broadcasters to exercise professionalism and broadcasting ethics and observe terms and conditions of their licences.

“Broadcasters should also inform the public that they are only announcing unofficial results and that official results will only be announced by the Electoral Commission which is legally mandated to conduct elections in the country,” he said.

He also told broadcasters to refrain from giving political parties platform to declare themselves winners in the election.

State bordcaster MBC announced on its lunch hour bulletin that President Peter Mutharika was winning whilst Times Radio and other private radio and television stations quoted Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera as winner of the election.

