DPP ‘south’ gives Atupele resounding welcome: Nankhumwa hails APM on running-mate

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (responsible for the South) Kondwani Nankhumwa on Tuesday, May 12 2020, expressed gratitude to President Peter Mutharika for choosing Atupele Austin Muluzi, President of the United Democratic Front (UDF), as his running mate for the DPP/UDF alliance in the forthcoming fresh presidential election on July 2, 2020, describing the youthful AA as “a grounded person with a huge and infectious personality”.

“Right Honourable Atupele Muluzi is a politician with exceptional humility. There could not have been any better candidate to partner President Mutharika as running-mate in this election than Atupele Muluzi.

“I have known Atupele as a personal friend for a very long time. He has been my colleague in the cabinet; I have known him as a selfless politician who serves Malawians with diligence and integrity,” said Nankhumwa during a whistle-stop tour that Atupele conducted in Blantyre, Mulanje and Thyolo.

During the tour, Atupele addressed enthusiastic DPP/UDF alliance supporters at Bangwe in Blantyre city, Mkando Trading Centre in Mulanje West constituency, Chitakale in Mulanje South, Luchenza, Thyolo Boma and Bvumbwe Trading Centre.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, extended congratulations to Atupele for his historic appointment.

“On behalf of the entire Southern Region, I wish to welcome you here as our running-mate. I am convinced beyond any thread of doubt that you have come of age having served as president of the UDF; as a Cabinet minister in various portfolios and also as Member of Parliament.

“In all these capacities, you have always been above board,” said Nankhumwa, adding that 41-year-old Atupele has demonstrated that he is a young man with an empowering vision for Malawi and that he has the best interests of the country at the top of his agenda.

“As DPP in the Southern Region, we’re excited with the choice of Atupele to be running-mate to His Excellency President Mutharika. We know that the value that he brings to the presidential ticket will surely bring victory to the alliance and ensure that this government continues to serve and develop this country to uplift the lives of common Malawians.

“We’re excited with the choice of Atupele because apart from the fact that he is president of UDF, a political party that DPP is in alliance with, his choice is also a vote of confidence that President Mutharika has in the ability of the youths.

“The President realizes that the youths have the capacity to deliver for Malawians at the highest level. We must not forget that the youths represent the biggest voting bloc in this country, and they know their aspirations will be well advocated at that highest level with the choice of Atupele Muluzi as the next State Vice President,” he said.

Nankhumwa added that the entire DPP Southern Region will support the Mutharika-Muluzi ticket “with exceptional vigour”.

In his addresses, the young and firebrand Atupele also thanked President Mutharika for appointing him as running-mate.

He said when he becomes State Vice President after the July 2 polls, he will ensure that various youth-oriented programmes that the President has already initiated should meaningfully benefit the youths.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!