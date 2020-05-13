Covid-19 frontline staff demand compensation for affected health workers

May 13, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Coronavirus frontline staff are asking the government to immediately start processing compensation for those frontline health workers affected by the disease.

Frontline health workers have concerns

At least five frontline health workers have been affected by Covid-19 which they contracted in line of duty.

Physicians Assistants Union of Malawi (PAUM) president Dr. Solomon Chomba said the government needs not to be moved hard to start processing the compensation.

“These cases vindicate our demand for government to provide health workers with personal protective equipment,” said Chomba.

Meanwhile, health workers have threatened a fresh industrial action over the government decision to tax the risk allowance.

In April, the government revised the risk allowance for health workers who include  nurses and midwives, clinicians and medical doctors from K1,000 to K60,000 as the highest depending on grades.

Good citizen
Guest
Good citizen

This doesn’t make sense, if so then what is the purpose of risk allowance?

2 hours ago
