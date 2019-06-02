DPP strength in Parliament increase as 15 independent legislators join

June 2, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

At least 15 independent members of parliament elect have now joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) even before taking oath of office at parliament.

Ngalande: Won as independent after defeating Lucius Banda of UTM but will work with DPP

The 15 independent members of parliament met President Peter Mutharika on Saturday at Sanjika palace in Blantyre just a day before they are sworn in on Monday at parliament building in Lilongwe.

Pictures released by State House show Mzimba west MP Billy Kaunda, Madalitso Kazombo (formerly of MCP), McArthur Sungutsa, Tony Ngalande, Orphan Shaba and others sitting or standing with Mutharika.

State House sources say the 15 out of the 55 independent legislators will help the DPP get the position of speaker in the 193-strong House.

Chibwatiko Mbekamachuni
Chibwatiko Mbekamachuni

Mabi enieni we voted for you and rejected DPP candidates and today you say mwanjoiner DPP. Wakutumani ndani? Recall provision will haunt you mutikumbukira. Mukamufunse Atupele

Gwamula
Gwamula

Madalitso Kazombo you work with or join DPP that will be the end of you in Kasungu

