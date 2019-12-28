DPP suffers defections in Chikwawa as dozens  join MCP:  Mia factor

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will have to fend off more defection drama in their structures as members from Chikwawa Central constituency and district committees have withdrawn their membership and joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

It could be signs of political times for DPP to lose members at the grassroots in the Southern Region if what happened in Nchalo on Saturday during a political meeting is anything to go by.

Scores of DPP members were led by Chikwawa Central DPP Constituency Governer, Joseph Tembo who announced he is now MCP member.

“I have left DPP and we are many,” said Tembo at the rally.

“We have been attracted by MCP’s strength and sound leadership of its president Lazarus Chakwera and Sidik Mia as well as the entire executive,” he added.

Speaking after welcoming the new members, MCP director of campaign Moses Kunkuyu encouraged them to feel free and join in the party’s transformation agenda.

Kunkuyu therefore highlighted the five points of servant leadership in MCP, which has lured the members to come knocking on the door of the party although it is not yet in government.

Said Kunkuyu: “These people have joined a party in which its leaders are not bosses but servant leaders, who so much believe in the rule of law and have the determination to end corruption while prospering together to a one great future of thiers, their children and their grand children.”

Kunkuyu also urged the party members not to involve themselves in acts of violence, adding that MCP is a peaceful party.

He also reminded MCP members to ensure that they welcome and work with new members, in order to strengthen the party structures in the area.

Interestingly at the climax, as a symbol of welcome into the party, the new members who were 117 in total and were clad in DPP regalia, removed their former party clothes wear MCP T-shirts and party cloth

The ceremony was also attended by MCP Regional Governer for South, Peter Simbi and other National Executive Committee (NEC) members like National Deputy Youth Director, Blessings Chilembwe and other NEC, district and constituency members.

