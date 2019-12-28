Bishop Mtumbuka decries killings in Karonga over witchcraft accusations

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the Diocese of Karonga on Saturday said the proliferation of killings of innocent people in Karonga district on allegation of witchcraft is worrisome and urged the clergy in his diocese to preach peace and love.

In the last few days, Nyasa Times has learnt, there have been a battalion of killings in Chitipa and Karonga districts where people—especially elderly persons—have been brutally killed on allegations that they were practicing witchcraft.

Cases of elderly persons killed on allegations of witchcraft are quite common in Malawi despite having a clear law which prohibits anyone from professing to be a witch or wizard or accusing any person of witchcraft.

Speaking when he led the consecration of Deacon Simon Mwenifumbo at St Joseph the Worker in the lakeshore distric,t whom he urged to be a man a service, Bishop Mtumbuka called on the community to avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“It is worrisome that killings are happening in this Diocese. It is very sad. You [Deacon Mwenifumbo] must ensure that you are a preacher of peace, a preacher of love and serviceman,” said Mtumbuka.

But Mtumbuka said it was sad that young men were being pushed to committing the acts of violence.

“You are creating these problems yourselves. Instead of sending your children to school you are telling them nonsense.

“In all countries that are developed there is no such nonsense that happens here. Education, and education is key to everything. We have made these problems ourselves,” said Mtumbuka.

On Deacon Mwenifumbo, Bishop Mtumbuka said he should not let materialism affect his service.

“I am not consecrating you deacon so that you become rich and affluent. You are being consecrated for service and nothing else,” he said.

Mwenifumbo is expected to be ordained a Reverend Father next year.

