Msundwe police rape matter not for Mutharika alone to handle — State House

While the Human Rights Conservative Committee (HRCC) is pushing for President Peter Mutharika to hasten on acting on the rape incidents allegedly committed by police officers around Msundwe area in Lilongwe, State House has put it that handling of the case is not for the President alone.

HRCC chairperson, Robert Mkwezalamba, said on Friday that it was imperative that police officers who have been named in the just released report are dealt with accordingly.

Most of these include police officers who are said to have raped women and girls during the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations.

According to Mkwezalamba, what the police officers did was uncalled for and needed to be dealt with decisively.

He said: “We are adding our voice [on the case]. It has dented the image of Malawi as a country. It is a serious matter and the President must seriously act with much needed seriousness.

“What the police officers did by raping the women is a very serious matter and as head of the forces the President should ensure maximum discipline. Otherwise our international human rights record is damaged.”

But presidential spokesperson, Mgeme Kalilani, said the issue is “not for the President alone to handle.”

Kalilani said several other quarters need to be involved in “seeing the matter through.”

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) report established that police officers raped 13 women, defiled one girl and sexually assaulted three under-18 girls during their October 8 2019 operation around the area.

The report says the police officers committed the incidents as the women fled violent scenes.

Among others, MHRC recommends that acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa should institute criminal investigations into the matter, targeting police officers deployed at Mpingu and M’bwatalika.

