Nankhumwa spreed festive cheer to Mulanje Prison inmates

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development and Mulanje Central Parliamentarian, Kondwani Nankhumwa, on Saturday, December 28 2019, visited and cheered up inmates at Mulanje Prison in harmony with the giving spirit of the festive season when Christians celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ.

Speaking to the prisoners and members of staff after the visit, Nankhumwa said this season reminds him of the birth of Jesus Christ who is the son of God as a result of God ‘loving us that he gave His only begotten son to die for our sins”.

“As Christians, we ought to emulate God’s love and spirit of giving. This is the reason that my family and I thought of coming here to interact with the inmates, who would have wished to spend this festive time with their respective families if it were not for these circumstances they are in today,” said Nankhumwa, who was accompanied by his three sons.

He said his family wished the inmates a Happy New Year and encouraged a spirit of love among them “as our Lord Jesus Christ preaches”.

“This season is a sharp reminder to all of us about the fact that we are mere mortals and subservient to the higher being of creation who is God. This is the season when we need to sit down and reflect on the edifying nature of humility, because it was humility of the son of God and love for mankind, which saved us from the yoke of our sin.

“We know that Jesus Christ is the son of God and that as part of the trinity he is also God, but he humbled himself to come down on earth to redeem us from our sins; to save us from destruction. It is only logical that we reciprocate this good deed through prayer and empathy for the plight of others,” said Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of Government Business in Malawi Parliament, said the prison system is not meant to punish purported offenders but to rehabilitate them so that they get assimilated back into mainstream society.

Said Nankhumwa: “I am aware that some inmates are here because they were genuinely convicted and must serve time whereas others may also have come here through miscarriage of justice but the prison system is meant to prepare all of you to go back to the mainstream society so that you contribute to the social and economic well-being of our country.”

During the visit, Nankhumwa distributed various gifts to the prisoners which included a cow, 15 bags of maize, soap, blankets, wrappers for women inmates, and blankets for children.

One of the inmates thanked Nankhumwa “for the timely gesture”, saying they lacked many basic necessities. Chichiri Prison Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner Alex Makunganya, who represented the Chief Commissioner of Prisons, Wandika Phiri, said the minister’s visit had instilled a sense of confidence and hope among the inmates.

Other speakers included a representative of members of staff Hassan Sinja, Mulanje Prison Officer-in-Charge, Senior Superintendent Chibwe and MP for the area, Mulanje South, Santigo Phiri.

As at December 28, 2019, Mulanje had 446 inmates. There are eight senior members of staff and 50 warders at Mulanje Prison.

