DPP supporters turned back from Gomani V royal wedding

Inkosi Gomani’s security on Saturday turned back hundreds of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters from the royal wedding in Ntcheu.

The DPP supporters put on the party attire, hence flouting the laid down rules at the royal wedding of people not putting up party attire.

Some DPP cadets, notorious for violence, failed to ignore the order as the wedding organisers stood their ground, turning them back.

The wedding organisers told the police providing security not to allow anyone in party colours to enter Nkolimbo ground, the venue for the reception.

The wedding ceremony has taken place after the CCAP Blantyre synod dismissed a plea from Gomani’s ex-lover Ovixlexla Bunya not to officiate the wedding on account that the chief was still legally married to her.

The church said there was no proof that there was marriage between the chief and Bunya, saying the ex-lover failed to produce a marriage certificate or any evidence that the two were in marriage.

