Malawi Posts Corp coach accident kills 1 person: Immigration officer

Financially struggling Malawi Posts Corporation has registered a fatal accident with one of its newly acquired buses.

The accident, involving Post Bus registration number BW 7919 occurred in the early hours of Saturday, November 2.

The state company says the bus was travelling to Mzuzu from Blantyre and had 26 passengers and two crew members on board when it overturned at Nkhamenya in Kasungu.

“We have regrettably lost one of our passengers, Mr. Hosea Mologera, an Immigration officer from Mzuzu who died on the spot and three have sustained serious injuries while 14 others have minor injuries,” says the company in a statement.

MPC says it is doing everything possible to ensure that all affected passengers are assisted.

The accident comes at a time when MPC says it will pay late its staff the October salaries due to financial problems.

The buses were acquired using a loan from China.

