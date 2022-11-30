DPP tells govt to implement national export strategy

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is calling on the government to fully implement the national export strategy in order to turn around the ailing economy.

DPP’s spokesperson on finance, Ralph Jooma, made the sentiments in parliament in response to the mid-year budget review which was presented by Finance Minister Sosten Gwengwe last Friday.

The national export strategy was designed as a vehicle to help achieve Malawi’s new aspirations through industrialisation and private sector dynamism where manufacturing of value-added goods and services is set to create more wealth through income and employment generation.

According to Jooma, the strategy is not being funded hence its failure to impact the country in meaningful ways.

Meanwhile, chairperson for the Budget and Finance committee of parliament Gladys Ganda is calling for reforms at state enterprises so that they contribute meaningfully towards the budget.

