DPP thugs threaten UTM  officials at Necof meet in full view of Chimulirenji

May 3, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

UTM Party officials had to run for their lives and their vehicles whisked to safety as ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) roughnecks  went on rampage at Victoria Hotel in Blantyre demanding that the UTM officials leave the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) National Elections Consultative Forum (Necof) meeting.

Delegates at Necof meeting at Hotel Victoria in Blantyre

Chipoya said the incident took place in full view of Mutharika’s running mate Chimulirenji

UTM director of Research and Planning Leonard Chipoya said the incident took place around 8am at the hotel in full view of President Peter Mutharika’s running mate Everton Chimulirenji.

“The DPP cadets were dressed in their party regalia and were accompanied by Mr. Chimulirenji. They said they did not want the UTM branded vehicles and colours there because Mr. Chimulirenji was there,” said Chipoya.

He said the cadets confiscated UTM vehicle used by party southern region women director Mrs Loyce Mponda whilst others were deflating tyres.

He said the cadets managed to chase the vehicle, saying they wanted to set it on fire but hotel management and security managed to help the driver speed away with the vehicle.

Chipoya said MEC officials, hotel management, DPP and UTM officials later met and discussed the issue.

DPP has since apologized over the issue.

The Necof meeting brought together electoral stakeholders including representatives of political parties, members of the diplomatic corps, Malawi Police Service, Malawi Defence Force, members of the clergy, chiefs, elections observers and Civil Society Organizations among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
BigManNjolo mpiluDziko ndi anhu akejojo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Dausi and Mchacha have turned the Police into DPP cadets, don’t even bother reporting the matter because no one will get investigated let alone prosecuted.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

Eetu ma savage kutuma ma savage azao, savage wina akuonelera.
Otumidwa muzavutika nokha ndi ma banja anu if u dont know

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Dziko ndi anhu ake
Guest
Dziko ndi anhu ake

Apolice anali kuti mmene zimenezi zimachitika? tikumakuonanitu tionesana after May 21 ndi dipipi yanuyo.pa sopo!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
jojo
Guest
jojo

IS THIS DPP COUNTRY OR MALAWIAN COUNTRY WHY DPP ARE SO SAVAGES INCLUDING THEIR LEADERS ARE ALSO SAVAGES LIKE MANYI AKU TOILET DPP DAYS ARE NUMBERED IN THIS COUNTRY WHICH THEY THINK THEY OWNED MALAWI.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

More From web