DPP thugs threaten UTM  officials at Necof meet in full view of Chimulirenji

UTM Party officials had to run for their lives and their vehicles whisked to safety as ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) roughnecks went on rampage at Victoria Hotel in Blantyre demanding that the UTM officials leave the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) National Elections Consultative Forum (Necof) meeting.

UTM director of Research and Planning Leonard Chipoya said the incident took place around 8am at the hotel in full view of President Peter Mutharika’s running mate Everton Chimulirenji.

“The DPP cadets were dressed in their party regalia and were accompanied by Mr. Chimulirenji. They said they did not want the UTM branded vehicles and colours there because Mr. Chimulirenji was there,” said Chipoya.

He said the cadets confiscated UTM vehicle used by party southern region women director Mrs Loyce Mponda whilst others were deflating tyres.

He said the cadets managed to chase the vehicle, saying they wanted to set it on fire but hotel management and security managed to help the driver speed away with the vehicle.

Chipoya said MEC officials, hotel management, DPP and UTM officials later met and discussed the issue.

DPP has since apologized over the issue.

The Necof meeting brought together electoral stakeholders including representatives of political parties, members of the diplomatic corps, Malawi Police Service, Malawi Defence Force, members of the clergy, chiefs, elections observers and Civil Society Organizations among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :