Macra boss fires 3 directors Chitsonga, Lipenga and Msusa amid stinking corruption       

May 3, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

As the country heads to May 21 tripartite elections, Malawi Communications Regulation Authority (Macra) has sacked three top directors amid stinking corruption, Nyasa Times understands.

MACRA’s director of finance, Ben Chitsonga sacked uncremoniously by Itaye

Macra Director General Godfrey Itaye, whose contract was suspiciously renewed and signed by President Peter Mutharika at Chikoko Bay in December last year, has sacked  Director of Finance Ben Chitsonga,  Director of Broadcasting Fegus Lipenga and Director of Postal Liz Msusa.

The three directors  including the Director General’s were put on a month to month contract in December 2018, but Itaye advertised Directors posts in the local media at a time when Macra board had been disolved.

Itaye, who is accused of syphoning bilions of kwachas to fund the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)  through illegal contracts, manuaevered through party gurus  to have his contract renewed by President Mutharika, since “he is one of the parastatal CEOs helping the party with financial resources”.

The three directors were ambushed with impromptu interviews on Tuesday and Wednesday. They were immeidiately asked to leave Macra premises and to surrender their official vehicles a brand new Toyota Fortuner  for Fegus Lipenga registration  CA 3678, Toyota Fortuner for Liz Msusa registration  BU5599 and Ben Chitsonga’s  Brand New  silver Mitsubishi Pajero registration  LA 621 which are parked at Macra heaquarters.

There has been bad blood between the three directors and Itaye, who was a junior to the three directors but was promoted to become director general as a reward for campaigning for the DPP to get into government in 2014.

Itaye has since run Macra with an iron fist, sacking anyone consisidered a threat.

He unbelievably sacked highly respected Director of Telecoms Lloyd  Momba, Deputy Director General Francis Bisika, Director of Legal Affairs James Kaphale.

Another Technical expert Jonathan Pinifolo was forced to resign by Itaye.

Liza Msusa is wife to Khwesi Msusa, a confidant of UTM president Saulos Chilima who has been very critical of the rot of corruption and nepotism at Macra.

Miniszer of ICT Henry Mussa confirmed the three Directors were sent home to wait for results of their interviews but refused to comment on allegations of corruption rocking Macra- which has been im the news for supplying a fleet of official cars to the tuling DPP for campaign purposes.

Itaye is also accused of hiring his friends and adventists who are also DPP loyalists to the the authority.

Chitsonga, who headed the finance directorate and watched rotting corruption and looting by the DPP, did not pick his phone for an interview.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Njolo mpiluMake Malawi Great Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

Itaye u crook ngati bambo ake.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Make Malawi Great
Guest
Make Malawi Great

Keep firing we will fire the Big Phumbwa on May 21st ife!! Y’all rotten

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

More From web