DPP to bar Nankhumwa from addressing party meetings, using its emblems
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership has agreed to bar the party’s vice president for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa from conducting meetings anywhere in the country for refusing to apologise after the party leadership asked him to do so.
This follows the expiry of the ultimatum he was given two weeks ago.
Nankhumwa was given seven days to apologise for allegedly being behind all the violent acts happening in the party.
However, he denied the accusations, taking the issue to court.
Speaking during a press briefing in Mangochi, DPP central region vice-president, Zeria Chakale said the party has arrived at the decision because Nankhumwa has defied their order.
Meanwhile, Nankhumwa has declined to comment saying the issue is in court.
In attendance were directors of women, directors of youth, regional governors including Charles Mchacha, who is regional governor for the South.
zapachibale asiyeni aphana mapeto ake
Onse oononga chipani chathu cha dpp achoke. We want clean people to manage the mighty dpp. Akayambitse Chao coz malamulo akuwalora. Leave our party please. Mbiri za violence and corruption ayi . This party belongs to the people of malawi not greedy and savages.
BJ and Co. are trying everything to frustrate Nankhumwa but they will fail. Nankhumwa has a huge following and this tendency of using incompetents to demonise party leaders just makes the targets even more popular.
Chipani chikulowera kumanda ichi. There is no leader. NAnkhumwa mbuli izikuzunguzani. Take a leaf from what JZU did when kicked out Gwanda Chakuwamba in 2003. He knew that the party was dying under Gwanda and he managed to keep the party and brought in Chakwera who is now a president. DPP is a tribal party just like UDF and such parties cannot survive. MCP survived 26 years because of prudent leadership and Chakwera rebranded the party and worked well with other parties. Dpp is now the Lord of Flies. It is rotten. Some went to beat BJ in front of… Read more »
THE BURNING HOUSE.
Awanso nde agalu enanso.