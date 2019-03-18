DPP to build 300 schools within a year — Msaka

March 18, 2019 Towera Chisi -MEC 9 Comments

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)  vice-president (Eastern Region) Bright Msaka has  said Balaka will be a beneficially of secondary schools which the government is set to construct within a period of a year.

Msaka: We will build more schools

Msaka said this at a political rally which took place on Saturday afternoon at Manica ground in Balaka.

In an interview after the function, Msaka said education plays a very critical role in eradicating poverty but further added that the educated citizens are capable of looking after their families.

“The next generation must not be like us, it must be a generation full of educated people capable of taking the responsibility of developing this country and making this country compete with the world out their,” said Msaka.

The project of building schools is to build 300 schools country wide within a period of one year of which Balaka district will be a beneficially of 7 schools and the project has already been launched within the district

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
9 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
gomeChimphanzaNdendeuliBoncholiBigMan Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
gome
Guest
gome

A Msaka alibe manyazi akuwauza ana kapena makape

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
Chimphanza
Guest
Chimphanza

Ife SKC anatiuza kuti a boma la America analonjeza kumanga ma school 200. Nde a dpp musadzipope ndi donation ya dziko la america imeneyo. Tiuzeni kuti mu dzaka 5 mwamanga ma school angati.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Ndendeuli
Guest
Ndendeuli

Kikikikikiki hahahahah! These DPP dudes take us for idiots!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Boncholi
Guest
Boncholi

A Msaka, manyazi anu apita kuti sakukugwilani, u been here for four years and 10 months kulephela nde pano mzeru muzitenga kuti akulu? osanamiza anthu apa amalawi tichenjele nthawi ya campaign ino, abalewa asatipusitse.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Msaka, you mean the Americans right?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
youna
Guest
youna

Amatani 5yrs yonseyi?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Truth pains
Guest
Truth pains

This time kumanga angati per year

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Central
Guest
Central

Hon. Msaka angakhale this is almost campaign period tiyeni tizinena chilungamo please! Are you serious government of Malawi is set to construct 7 secondary schools in Balaka within a period of a year or the US government through USAID and USDA. Frankly speaking the project where Balaka is a beneficiary is planned as follows: • The US government through USAID and USDA are to be the funders for construction of 16 CDSS and 1 girls’ dormitory across the country through the AMAA/Give Girls a Chance to Learn project: 5 CDSS in Machinga, “6” CDSS in Balaka, and 1 girls’ dormitory… Read more »

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Dipipi wa Yudiefu
Guest
Dipipi wa Yudiefu

Where were you when schools were falling on learners next door only last years and now you have enough money to build 300 schools? If it electioneering then you have tough time. A Msaka ndale zimafunika zitsiru ngati achina Musa chenji golo, zikupuditsani.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web