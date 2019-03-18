DPP to build 300 schools within a year — Msaka

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (Eastern Region) Bright Msaka has said Balaka will be a beneficially of secondary schools which the government is set to construct within a period of a year.
Msaka said this at a political rally which took place on Saturday afternoon at Manica ground in Balaka.
In an interview after the function, Msaka said education plays a very critical role in eradicating poverty but further added that the educated citizens are capable of looking after their families.
“The next generation must not be like us, it must be a generation full of educated people capable of taking the responsibility of developing this country and making this country compete with the world out their,” said Msaka.
The project of building schools is to build 300 schools country wide within a period of one year of which Balaka district will be a beneficially of 7 schools and the project has already been launched within the district
A Msaka alibe manyazi akuwauza ana kapena makape
Ife SKC anatiuza kuti a boma la America analonjeza kumanga ma school 200. Nde a dpp musadzipope ndi donation ya dziko la america imeneyo. Tiuzeni kuti mu dzaka 5 mwamanga ma school angati.
Kikikikikiki hahahahah! These DPP dudes take us for idiots!
A Msaka, manyazi anu apita kuti sakukugwilani, u been here for four years and 10 months kulephela nde pano mzeru muzitenga kuti akulu? osanamiza anthu apa amalawi tichenjele nthawi ya campaign ino, abalewa asatipusitse.
Msaka, you mean the Americans right?
Amatani 5yrs yonseyi?
This time kumanga angati per year
Hon. Msaka angakhale this is almost campaign period tiyeni tizinena chilungamo please! Are you serious government of Malawi is set to construct 7 secondary schools in Balaka within a period of a year or the US government through USAID and USDA. Frankly speaking the project where Balaka is a beneficiary is planned as follows: • The US government through USAID and USDA are to be the funders for construction of 16 CDSS and 1 girls’ dormitory across the country through the AMAA/Give Girls a Chance to Learn project: 5 CDSS in Machinga, “6” CDSS in Balaka, and 1 girls’ dormitory… Read more »
Where were you when schools were falling on learners next door only last years and now you have enough money to build 300 schools? If it electioneering then you have tough time. A Msaka ndale zimafunika zitsiru ngati achina Musa chenji golo, zikupuditsani.