DPP to build 300 schools within a year — Msaka

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (Eastern Region) Bright Msaka has said Balaka will be a beneficially of secondary schools which the government is set to construct within a period of a year.

Msaka said this at a political rally which took place on Saturday afternoon at Manica ground in Balaka.

In an interview after the function, Msaka said education plays a very critical role in eradicating poverty but further added that the educated citizens are capable of looking after their families.

“The next generation must not be like us, it must be a generation full of educated people capable of taking the responsibility of developing this country and making this country compete with the world out their,” said Msaka.

The project of building schools is to build 300 schools country wide within a period of one year of which Balaka district will be a beneficially of 7 schools and the project has already been launched within the district

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :