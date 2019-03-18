PP queries govt on progress for security agencies housing project  

People’s Party (PP) spokesman for finance in Parliament, John Chikalimba queried Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe to explain the progress regarding the proposed construction of houses for all security personnel.

Chikalimba, who is legislator for Zomba Changalume, said soldiers and police officers continue to live in the houses which are in bad shape and insufficient.

The houses, which were built decades ago, have gone for years without maintainance and they keep on deteriorating, especially with hail storms and other harsh weather conditions the country is experiencing year in, year out.

Government announced in 2017 that intends to construct 10 000 houses in two phases. The first phase will be for 4 500 houses, of which the Malawi Police Service will benefit 2 898 houses, Malawi Defence Force will get 1 422, Malawi Prison and Immigration Department will each benefit 90 houses. The remaining 5 500 housing units will be done in the second phase.

But the President Peter Mutharika administration is yet to roll out the housing project.

In his response, Finance Minister Gondwe said sourcing of finances for the housing project is at “an advanced stage.”

He said: “ Currently, we are negotiating with the financiers of this project.”

Gondwe assured: “The project will start very soon.”

He said most of the information which is required in negotiating “has to remain confidential at this particular time.”

However, Gondwe said: “I can assure you that the negotiations are in place and we are likely to start the construction of these houses soon and I hope that it can be done before the end of April.”

