Usi pledges UTM good government for all

UTM Party presidential running mate Dr Michael Usi has pledged a government that will provide good life to all people in the country without looking at their political colours.

Addressing a political rally which attracted a huge crowd at Liwonde Community Centre ground in Machinga, Usi said for people to see how a proper government is run then they need to vote in UTM presidential candidate Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima who is also the country’s Vice President.

“The UTM government will end corruption. We will remove the immunity that the President has when in office. We think this is the best way of dealing with corruption we have to start from the top.

“For people to experience how a proper government is run then on 21 May vote for Dr Chilima and myself as a running mate. We will provide a good government for all Malawians not looking at their political colors, ” said Usi.

The UTM Vice President also pledged that they will fulfill the one million jobs promise within the first year of UTM’s reign.

“Others are doubting but we say as UTM we will fulfill the 1 million jobs within our first year of reign. This is because in UTM there are individuals who are ambitious and work very hard to achieve their targets, ” said Usi.

Usi said the current system is broken and it is only the UTM government that will fix it.

“All you need to so is vote for UTM and its leaders in May so that you should see how we are going to fix the broken system. We dont just promise things, we will do what we are promising,” said Usi.

Speaking earlier, UTM Campaign Director Lucius Banda said time has come for change.

” We have tried an old man as President and we also had a woman rule this country but now time has come for us to change. Let’s go for young people to rule this country, let’s go for Chilima.

“If you do the same thing over and over again expecting different results, then you are fooling yourself, this is time to entrust this country in Dr Chilima and surely we will see different results, ” said Banda attracting a loud applause from the crowd.

Others who attended the rally included UTM Patron Noel Masangwi, UTM Director of Youth Bon Kalindo who was arrested Friday evening but was released on Saturday by the courts.

