Usi pledges UTM good government for all

March 18, 2019

UTM Party presidential running mate Dr Michael Usi has pledged a government that will provide good life to all people in the country without looking at their political colours.

Usi arriving at the rally in Liwonde

UTM supporters at the rally

Micheal Usi speaking at Liwonde rally

Lucius Banda speaking at the rally

Crowds of UTM in Liwonde

Addressing a political rally which attracted a huge crowd at Liwonde Community Centre ground in Machinga, Usi said for people to see how a proper government is run then they need to vote in UTM presidential candidate Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima who is also the country’s Vice President.

“The UTM government will end corruption. We will remove the immunity that the President has when in office. We think this is the best way of dealing with corruption we have to start from the top.

“For people to experience how a proper government is run then on 21 May vote for Dr Chilima and myself as a running mate. We will provide a good government for all Malawians not looking at their political colors, ” said Usi.

The UTM Vice President also pledged that they will fulfill the one million jobs promise within the first year of UTM’s reign.

“Others are doubting but we say as UTM we will fulfill the 1 million jobs within our first year of reign. This is because in UTM there are individuals who are ambitious and work very hard to achieve their targets, ” said Usi.

Usi said the current system is broken and it is only the UTM government that will fix it.

“All you need to so is vote for UTM and its leaders in May so that you should see how we are going to fix the broken system. We dont just promise things, we will do what we are promising,” said Usi.

Speaking earlier,  UTM Campaign Director Lucius Banda said time has come for change.

” We have tried an old man as President and we also had a woman rule this country but now time has come for us to change. Let’s go for young people to rule this country,  let’s go for Chilima.

“If  you do the same thing over and over again expecting different results, then you are fooling yourself,  this is time to entrust this country in Dr Chilima and surely we will see different results, ” said Banda attracting a loud applause from the crowd.

Others who attended the rally included UTM Patron Noel Masangwi, UTM Director of Youth Bon Kalindo who was arrested Friday evening but was released on Saturday by the courts.

democrat
Guest
democrat

UTM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
BACK TO SENDER
Guest
BACK TO SENDER

MCP MCP MCPPPPPPPP OUR ONLY HOPE NOT MBWERELA ZINAZI

MCP ILAMULIRA BASI .

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
amigo
Guest
amigo

MUMVA ULULU

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
HUU
Guest
HUU

Bambo asikono kaya ndi kukayika ngati muwine ndinali koko koma zokayikitsa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Yaphama
Guest
Yaphama

A Chotonda forget abt the drama we need the people wth the vision, nothing wrong wth Dr Usi I respect this man all the best Mr Usi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Gona pa Muhanya
Guest
Gona pa Muhanya

MCP Bomaaaa UTM next time

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Sikusinja
Guest
Sikusinja

Usi and another looter Masangwi on the same stage. Coz Masangwi definitely does not subscribe to “wakudya zake alibe mlandu”
So there is no major party in Malawi running on clean funds. Seems chipani chilichonse tindalama ta umbava tiliko ndithu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
I shall be honest with u.
Guest
I shall be honest with u.

Contract ya Malata asubsidy anapasa Amwenye ndipo Boma linanena kuti likufuna ma 28gauge wolimba kuti lipatse anthu mumidzi koma Amwenye omwe adatenga ma contract ndi ma Officials a Boma ena akuba ndalama powapatsa anthu ma 32gauge wosalimba .
Akumafufuta stamp ( Chidindo) cha 32gauge , please send some inspectors to investigate this ndipo mzakhulupilira.

Malawi is at its lowest level indeed wina aliyetse akuba momwe akufunila.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
SYMPA
Guest
SYMPA

Kkkk kkkk

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chatonda
Guest
Chatonda

Forget it . No drama in Malawi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
amigo
Guest
amigo

UMBULI OKANIKA KUSIYANITSA CHARACTER NDI REAL PERSONALITY… He is a PHd holder,, not in drama

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
Truth Pains
Guest
Truth Pains

Surely we have tried Old man and old woman but this time around is Youthquake, UTM is for Change and change is coming indeed . Some has already started crying foul that others are not campaigning for their Oldman, what do you expect from an old man anyway? To read or retire? Ask yourself this questions before you apart complaining. Am of the view that Malawi can transform rapidly if the leader has a vision and is so eager to fulfill his Vision. Malawi is not a poor country but our leaders are the one making our country to look… Read more »

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

