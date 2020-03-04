DPP-UDF alliance supporters throng Blantyre CBD in yellow and blue

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its alliance parters United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters on Wednesday afternoon thronged Blantyre City Commercial Business District (CBD) dancing and ululating apparently escorting President Peter Mutharika from Mount Soche Hotel to Sanjika Palace.

President Mutharika was on his way from the launch of the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medf) loans programme for the youth and women at Mount Soche Hotel.

Clad in their party colors, blue and yellow, the alliance supporters filled Blantyre streets causing traffic jam in the process .

Led by youth directors from both parties, the supporters peacefully matched from Mount Soche Htel through Victoria Avenue to the Sanjika Presidential Drive turn off at the Blantyre Magistrates Court .

The supporters escorted Mutharika all the way to the gates of the Sanjika Palace.

In a move that has drastically changed the political dynamics in Malawi after the February 3rd Constitutional Court ruling, UDF and DPP announced an alliance last week in Lilongwe .

