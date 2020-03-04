DPP-UDF alliance supporters throng Blantyre CBD in yellow and blue

March 4, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its alliance parters United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters on Wednesday afternoon thronged Blantyre City Commercial Business District (CBD) dancing and ululating apparently escorting President  Peter Mutharika from Mount Soche Hotel to Sanjika Palace.

Blue and yellow: DPP-UDF alliance supporters march in Blantyre

President Mutharika was on his way from the launch of the  Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medf)  loans programme for the youth and women at Mount Soche Hotel.

Clad in their party colors, blue and yellow,  the alliance  supporters filled Blantyre streets causing traffic jam in the process .

Led by youth directors from both  parties,  the supporters peacefully matched from Mount Soche Htel  through Victoria Avenue  to the Sanjika Presidential Drive  turn off at the Blantyre Magistrates Court .

The supporters escorted Mutharika all the way to the gates of the Sanjika Palace.

In a move that has  drastically changed the political dynamics in Malawi after the February 3rd Constitutional Court ruling,  UDF and  DPP   announced an alliance last week in Lilongwe .

what ever you do please don’t cross the JUdiciary chifukwa Muliranso next week pa March 11th

