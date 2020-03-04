Mangochi DPP declares district no go zone area for other parties

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters in Mangochi along with a dozen faithful of political bed fellows, UDF have on Wednesday held a protest march in Mangochi with a strong and clear message that all other opposition parties are not welcome in the district.

This is a strong departure from the prime reason of the march which, according to party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, was to show displeasure at the Constitutional Court election case ruling which annulled the May 21, 2019 presidential election results.

Audio clips and posters from the march show that the DPP supporters are threatening to deal with opposition parties which plan to hold rallies in Mangochi.

They declare that DPP and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are the only parties allowed in the district.

But political commentator Humphrey Mvula has described this as archaic politics, saying the leadership of both the DPP and the UDF must disassociate themselves from the unruly behavior.

“The DPP will need votes from all over the country for the 50+1 issue and this calls for the rebranding of the party in its entirety. DPP must not be seen as a party still stuck in violence,” he said.

He said the party cannot claim sole ownership of the eastern region and Mangochi just because of its alliance with the UDF, saying the region produces just 930,000 votes.

Mvula said Mangochi alone produces 400,000 votes therefore the party will need votes from other regions and areas if it is to do well in the election.

DPP vice president for the eastern region Bright Msaka and the UDF organizing secretary Abubakar Mbaya are among the protesters.

