MCP rebuffs UTM as alliance talks starts with hitches
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Einshower Mkaka on Tuesday night threw spanners into the proposed MCP-UTM alliance by telling the UTM Party team to ask its president Saulos Chilima to discuss with MCP presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera, Nyasa Times has learnt.
Senior UTM officials Patricia Kaliati and Jospeh Chidanti Malunga were furious after waiting for hours as MCP team played hide and seek.
However, spokespersons for both MCP and UTM are reluctant to give details of the talks which brought together a selected team of negotiators from both parties last night.
The first spanner was the meeting venue, with MCP officials insisted to be held at their headquarters in Lilongwe City Centre. The UTM team rejected.
The two parties then agreed to meet at Crossroads at 6pm.
As the UTM team was travelling from Area 10 offices, MCP officials called to say the party had given powers to Chakwera to negotiate any alliance.
The UTM had to retreat and it has since recommended that Chilima set up a solo campaign team and treat alliance negotiations as ‘plan B’.
Mkaka is suspected to be a Sidik Mia operative who wants his fanancier to run again as runningmate to Chakwera.
However, some people privy to the talks say the two parties might reach agreement although the sticky issue remained that of who will be the presidential candidate during the May 19 election.
“The discussions were held in a very peaceful and friendly atmosphere. At the end of it all,ban agreement will be reached,” said our source.
MCP wants party president Chakwera to be the torch bearer for the two parties in the polls while UTM is fighting for their leader Chilima.
Chakwera, meanwhile , is said to be searching for a runningmate from the North with former Speaker Richard Msowoya being targetted.
Apart from Msowoya, Chakwera also privately met Kamlepo Kalua and Ralph Mhone to see if they could run as PP runningmate as former president Joyce Banda cannot run.
Meanwhile, UTM officials are suspicious that Aford’s Frank Mwenefumbo who is close to UDF’s Atupele Muluzi is pretending to work with Chilima.
Mwenefumbo hosted UDF officials before they went to State House for signing ceremony.
Koma mwakikunga ndiwedi DPP operative, cadet weniweni. Usamalembe zamtu mwako. Uzilemba zomwe zachitikadi. Lies will not help you and anyone else.
The contest right now is between Peter Mutharika and Lazarus Chakwera, period. Alliance does not mean equality in share, UTM cannot come with their agenda because they are junior partners. Its a 90% share for MCP with 70 plus strong MPs and a 10% share for UTM with 4 MPs. Common sense should dictate that Chilima is junior to Chakwera just as Atupele is junior to Mutharika.
kkkkkkkkkkkk !!!! Who is fooling who ? This alliance talk is a non starter. Political Masterbation !!!Full Stop !!
This does not make sense at all, especially at the end.
Kkkkk koma Mkaka amachitenga chipani cha MCP ngati cha mithumba mwake, pali ameneyu , Richard Chimwendo ,anadya za mbiri za Sidick Mia, ndichifikwa chake timati even MCP italowa mu Boma kuzakhala katangale wosaneneka chifukwa cha anthu amenewa kumphatikizapo achina Kukuyu anthu woyipa kwambiri, Koma Mulungu sangalore anthu oipa osafunira dziko lawo zabwino,amaona ngati Chakwera ndi Mia adawina kale, but they have to know that once beaten twice shy, please put Malawi first not your positions Malawi is not your Farm
Ndimadabwatu kuti zowona anthu akuda angagwilire ntchito pamodzi? Kuwagula Chichi?
Pfupa lokakamiza silichedwa kuswa mphika..ngati zisakusakanizika zisiyeno basi..its not the end of the world…vomerezani have a plan B and work things out .
Another propaganda from same reporter who writes negatively about UTM/MCP Alliance. You may write what ever you wish but the alliance is a done deal , mark my words. God bless Malawi
UTM alliance with MCP? Now who will be Kaliati in the alliance? Who will be Manganya in this alliance? Kkkkkk nok
It will be insane to trust people like honourable Mwenifumbo. Now on the issue of an alliance: Don’t waste our time hoping against hope. Call it quits, If UTM has the muscle let them do it solo, equally with MCP. The truth of the matter is that whichever direction, CHANGE has knocked on our doors. The north will give a block vote, for long we have been taken for granted. Our problem is not quarter system, we have a myriad of issues which needs a sane leader to solve.