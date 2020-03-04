MCP rebuffs UTM as alliance talks starts with hitches

March 4, 2020 Kapote Mwakikunga 13 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Einshower Mkaka on Tuesday night threw spanners into the proposed MCP-UTM alliance by telling the UTM Party team to ask its president Saulos Chilima to discuss with MCP presidential hopeful Lazarus  Chakwera, Nyasa Times has learnt.

UTM officials led by Secretary General Patricia Kaliati and spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga are talking with MCP on alliance

Senior UTM officials Patricia Kaliati and Jospeh Chidanti Malunga were furious after waiting for hours as MCP team played hide and seek.

However, spokespersons for both MCP and UTM are reluctant to give details of the talks which brought together a selected team of negotiators from both parties last night.

The first spanner was the meeting venue,  with MCP officials insisted to be held at their headquarters in Lilongwe City Centre. The UTM team rejected.

The two parties then agreed to meet at Crossroads at 6pm.

As the UTM team was travelling from Area 10 offices, MCP officials called to say the party had given powers to Chakwera to negotiate any alliance.

The UTM had to retreat and it has since recommended that Chilima set  up a solo campaign team and treat alliance negotiations as ‘plan B’.

Mkaka is suspected to be a Sidik Mia operative who wants his fanancier to run again as runningmate to Chakwera.

However, some people privy  to the talks say the two parties might reach agreement although the sticky issue remained that of who will be the presidential candidate during the May 19 election.

“The discussions were held in a very peaceful and friendly atmosphere. At the end of it all,ban agreement will be reached,” said our source.

MCP wants party president Chakwera to be the torch bearer for the two parties in the polls while UTM is fighting for their leader Chilima.

Chakwera, meanwhile , is said to be searching for a runningmate from the North with former Speaker Richard Msowoya being targetted.

Apart from Msowoya, Chakwera also privately met Kamlepo Kalua and Ralph Mhone to see if they could run as PP runningmate as  former president Joyce Banda cannot run.

Meanwhile, UTM officials are suspicious that Aford’s  Frank Mwenefumbo who is close to UDF’s Atupele Muluzi is pretending to work with Chilima.

Mwenefumbo hosted UDF officials before they went to State House for signing ceremony.

Kwangwgwa
Guest
Kwangwgwa

Koma mwakikunga ndiwedi DPP operative, cadet weniweni. Usamalembe zamtu mwako. Uzilemba zomwe zachitikadi. Lies will not help you and anyone else.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Anzelu ndi Anzelu
Guest
Anzelu ndi Anzelu

The contest right now is between Peter Mutharika and Lazarus Chakwera, period. Alliance does not mean equality in share, UTM cannot come with their agenda because they are junior partners. Its a 90% share for MCP with 70 plus strong MPs and a 10% share for UTM with 4 MPs. Common sense should dictate that Chilima is junior to Chakwera just as Atupele is junior to Mutharika.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
psyuta
Guest
psyuta

kkkkkkkkkkkk !!!! Who is fooling who ? This alliance talk is a non starter. Political Masterbation !!!Full Stop !!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nicolous
Guest
Nicolous

This does not make sense at all, especially at the end.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mabvuto
Guest
Mabvuto

Kkkkk koma Mkaka amachitenga chipani cha MCP ngati cha mithumba mwake, pali ameneyu , Richard Chimwendo ,anadya za mbiri za Sidick Mia, ndichifikwa chake timati even MCP italowa mu Boma kuzakhala katangale wosaneneka chifukwa cha anthu amenewa kumphatikizapo achina Kukuyu anthu woyipa kwambiri, Koma Mulungu sangalore anthu oipa osafunira dziko lawo zabwino,amaona ngati Chakwera ndi Mia adawina kale, but they have to know that once beaten twice shy, please put Malawi first not your positions Malawi is not your Farm

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Addy
Guest
Addy

Ndimadabwatu kuti zowona anthu akuda angagwilire ntchito pamodzi? Kuwagula Chichi?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chikoti
Guest
Chikoti

Pfupa lokakamiza silichedwa kuswa mphika..ngati zisakusakanizika zisiyeno basi..its not the end of the world…vomerezani have a plan B and work things out .

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Thyolo Thava Boy
Guest
Thyolo Thava Boy

Another propaganda from same reporter who writes negatively about UTM/MCP Alliance. You may write what ever you wish but the alliance is a done deal , mark my words. God bless Malawi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Phwisa
Guest
Phwisa

UTM alliance with MCP? Now who will be Kaliati in the alliance? Who will be Manganya in this alliance? Kkkkkk nok

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Bristone Mabichi
Guest
Bristone Mabichi

It will be insane to trust people like honourable Mwenifumbo. Now on the issue of an alliance: Don’t waste our time hoping against hope. Call it quits, If UTM has the muscle let them do it solo, equally with MCP. The truth of the matter is that whichever direction, CHANGE has knocked on our doors. The north will give a block vote, for long we have been taken for granted. Our problem is not quarter system, we have a myriad of issues which needs a sane leader to solve.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago