UTM Youth launches ‘conversation’ with voters

The vibrant young liberals of the opposition UTM Party, known as UTM Youth, have launched a ‘Meet and Greet’ campaign aimed at meeting voters at their doorstep ahead of the fresh ever presidential fresh elections scheduled for 19 May.

Over the weekend the UTM youths took the initiative to Waliranji in Mchinji district where they interacted with locals explaining to them what the UTM manifesto offers.

Luke Mkandawire who is leading the concept said through the initiative the party is engaging, encouraging and convincing people to vote for UTM in the fresh elections.

“This was a one-on-one campaign where we met vendors, buyers and and everyone on a eet and greet campaign. This was engaging local party leaders and members at constituency level where we reminded them of our manifesto and values and then encouraged to go out and become fishers of voters,” Mkandawire said.

The youthful politician further said as young people of the party they will use the concept to disseminate the message from UTM president Saulos Chilima to the people’s doorsteps across Malawi.

“Meet and greet provides a platform for questions and answers on many issues that concern the voters, enabling them to make solid and unshakable decisions,” he said.

Commenting on the development, UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati commended the party’s youth group for the initiative, saying this is in line with president Saulos Chilima’s call that everyone must assume the role of campaign director ahead of the fresh polls.

Meanwhile, UTM continues to make headlines as it is widely seen as the main deal broker for the 50-plus-1 electoral reform that the fresh elections will use.

With UDF gone to DPP, UTM’s decision whether to go solo or partner with MCP will give a clear indication of the outcome of the elections.

Meanwhile, alliance talks have started officially between the two parties as taskteams from the two camps met on Monday to discuss the give and take to invove the deal.

