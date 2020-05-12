DPP-UDF MPs to push MEC to change poll date : ‘Judges shouldn’t be ruling Malawi’

May 12, 2020 Watipaso Mzungu -Nyasa Times 21 Comments

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its electoral alliance partners, United Democratic Front (UDF), have resolved to push Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct the fresh presidential election earlier than July 2, 2020.

Msaka speaking with MEC chairperson Jane Ansah

Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to DPP and UDF held a joint meeting Tuesday and have since agreed to direct embattled MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and her cohort of Commissioners to call for the election earlier before their term of office expires – which is withing 150 days that Constitution Court ordered the fresh elections to be held.

The Commissioners’ term of office expires next month.

Ironically, as DPP vice president for Eastern Region, Bright Msaka,  who is also Minister of Justice was briefing the MPs about the strategy at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, the MEC chairperson was also addressing the National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF) meeting in Mangochi on similar plans.

It is expected that the DPP will introduce the change of elections date as a Bill in Parliaent at the next sitting which is for national budget.

A source privy to the discussions of the DPP and UDF meeting confided in Nyasa Times that DPP is concerned that the Judiciary seems to be  “ruling Malawi” as regards the preparation and direction of the fresh poll and ruling party agrees that “this must be stopped.”

Commenting on the development, a political analyst from Chancellor College said the plan clearly confirms public speculation that the DPP/UDF alliance is also in an alliance with MEC.

CADET NO. 1
Guest
CADET NO. 1

Izi nde zitsiru za anthu mu Malawi Muno . Pamene a PAC yaku parliament anapanga date la pa 19 May 2020 azakhali anu a Jane Ansah amachukuka nzeru ndikupanga calendar yako yawo . Lero nde mukufuna abweze masikuwo ndicholinga akuthandizeni kubela asanapite ku retirement !!!! Mwauponda basi !!!!!!!

2 hours ago
Mphadwe
Guest
Mphadwe

Tikuonani. This pair needs to go. This is more than enough mediocrity

2 hours ago
Forgive them
Guest
Forgive them

Inunso musatitopetse tatopa ndi instability ili mudziko muno mwamva, nde mufuna tithe chaka tikupanga zomwezi?
,tatopatu ife tikufuna dziko limasuke ili
Tikhalire ndale 2020 yonse?

2 hours ago
Chriss
Guest
Chriss

Is Peter a professional Lawyer, koma law ya ku USA abale

2 hours ago
Chriss
Guest
Chriss

DPP remember there are three arms of government.. Inudi ndi mbutuma ndithu..

2 hours ago
Minister without Portifolio
Guest
Minister without Portifolio

I like the idea. Specially keeping in mind that we have to win. Win. At all cost.

3 hours ago
His Excellency Ngwazi APM @Sanjika
Guest
His Excellency Ngwazi APM @Sanjika

Zincite zitani Atupele Vp!!

3 hours ago
Naluso
Guest
Naluso

Anadya kale ndalama a MEC, don’t forget. Jane Ansah can not resign even if she wants chifukwa analipidwa kale to rig, she is on a leach (ndiomangiliridwa)….

4 hours ago
Maliseche
Guest
Maliseche

You don’t get! No one is above the courts!!! No one is above the law, the courts have total authority over you fools

4 hours ago
The strategy won't work!!!
Guest
The strategy won't work!!!

Thanks

4 hours ago
