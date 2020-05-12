DPP-UDF MPs to push MEC to change poll date : ‘Judges shouldn’t be ruling Malawi’
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its electoral alliance partners, United Democratic Front (UDF), have resolved to push Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct the fresh presidential election earlier than July 2, 2020.
Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to DPP and UDF held a joint meeting Tuesday and have since agreed to direct embattled MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and her cohort of Commissioners to call for the election earlier before their term of office expires – which is withing 150 days that Constitution Court ordered the fresh elections to be held.
The Commissioners’ term of office expires next month.
Ironically, as DPP vice president for Eastern Region, Bright Msaka, who is also Minister of Justice was briefing the MPs about the strategy at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, the MEC chairperson was also addressing the National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF) meeting in Mangochi on similar plans.
It is expected that the DPP will introduce the change of elections date as a Bill in Parliaent at the next sitting which is for national budget.
A source privy to the discussions of the DPP and UDF meeting confided in Nyasa Times that DPP is concerned that the Judiciary seems to be “ruling Malawi” as regards the preparation and direction of the fresh poll and ruling party agrees that “this must be stopped.”
Commenting on the development, a political analyst from Chancellor College said the plan clearly confirms public speculation that the DPP/UDF alliance is also in an alliance with MEC.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Izi nde zitsiru za anthu mu Malawi Muno . Pamene a PAC yaku parliament anapanga date la pa 19 May 2020 azakhali anu a Jane Ansah amachukuka nzeru ndikupanga calendar yako yawo . Lero nde mukufuna abweze masikuwo ndicholinga akuthandizeni kubela asanapite ku retirement !!!! Mwauponda basi !!!!!!!
Tikuonani. This pair needs to go. This is more than enough mediocrity
Inunso musatitopetse tatopa ndi instability ili mudziko muno mwamva, nde mufuna tithe chaka tikupanga zomwezi?
,tatopatu ife tikufuna dziko limasuke ili
Tikhalire ndale 2020 yonse?
Is Peter a professional Lawyer, koma law ya ku USA abale
DPP remember there are three arms of government.. Inudi ndi mbutuma ndithu..
I like the idea. Specially keeping in mind that we have to win. Win. At all cost.
Zincite zitani Atupele Vp!!
Anadya kale ndalama a MEC, don’t forget. Jane Ansah can not resign even if she wants chifukwa analipidwa kale to rig, she is on a leach (ndiomangiliridwa)….
You don’t get! No one is above the courts!!! No one is above the law, the courts have total authority over you fools
Thanks