DPP-UDF MPs to push MEC to change poll date : ‘Judges shouldn’t be ruling Malawi’

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its electoral alliance partners, United Democratic Front (UDF), have resolved to push Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct the fresh presidential election earlier than July 2, 2020.

Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to DPP and UDF held a joint meeting Tuesday and have since agreed to direct embattled MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and her cohort of Commissioners to call for the election earlier before their term of office expires – which is withing 150 days that Constitution Court ordered the fresh elections to be held.

The Commissioners’ term of office expires next month.

Ironically, as DPP vice president for Eastern Region, Bright Msaka, who is also Minister of Justice was briefing the MPs about the strategy at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, the MEC chairperson was also addressing the National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF) meeting in Mangochi on similar plans.

It is expected that the DPP will introduce the change of elections date as a Bill in Parliaent at the next sitting which is for national budget.

A source privy to the discussions of the DPP and UDF meeting confided in Nyasa Times that DPP is concerned that the Judiciary seems to be “ruling Malawi” as regards the preparation and direction of the fresh poll and ruling party agrees that “this must be stopped.”

Commenting on the development, a political analyst from Chancellor College said the plan clearly confirms public speculation that the DPP/UDF alliance is also in an alliance with MEC.

