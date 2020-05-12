Malawi Covid-19  cases now 58, Lilongwe remais worst hit

May 12, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi has registered one more case of Covid-19, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango announced on Tuesday, bringing  the total number of confirmed cases to 58.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango: Announced the new Covid-19 case

Mhango, briefing journalists in Lilongwe, said the new case involves a 73-year-old man from Chilinde in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe remains the worst hit with 2s cases, including two deaths, followed by Blantyre with 16 confirmed cases and one death, Thyolo is third with eight cases while Mzuzu has three and one each in Mulanje, Zomba, Nkhotakota, Mangochi, Karonga and Zomba.

The pandemic has hit 10 of the country’s 28 districts.

