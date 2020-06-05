DPP-UDF thugs block Chilima campaign in Machinga: Malawi VP remains resolute
Suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) thugs on Friday morning blocked State Vice President Saulos Chilima—who is also UTM Party president— from conducting campaign rallies at Ngokwe and Ntaja Trading Centres in Machinga district.
Chilima’s personal assistant, Pilirani Phiri, confirmed to Nyasa Times that the Vice President has cancelled his whistle-stop tour to the two trading centres due to the violence DPP-UDF zealots have incited in the area.
Phiri said the DPP and UDF followers, who were armed with panga-knives, blocked the road to Nselema with logs and are burning tyres to make the road impassable for the country’s second citizen.
“Political violence rears ugly face again this morning in Machinga. VP Chilima has cancelled his whistle stop at Ngokwe and Ntaja to avoid confrontation. Cancellation was option 1,” s Phiri said on his Twitter post.
However, UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga assured that Chilima is proceeding to other areas in the district where he will deliver message of hope to civil and public servants.
Malunga said the main message Chilima is delivering to the people is that the MCP-UTM Alliance will promote all upgraded and deserving teachers and civil servants and ensure that all armed forces must be paid their due reward for their service, including peace-keeping service to Malawi.
“The other message is that the MCP-UTM Alliance will introduce a new and higher salary scale for the civil and public services and standardize salaries for civil servants and those working in parastatals….there will be no salary structure, which shall be higher and not lower,” he said.
Chilima, who is UTM Party president, will be on the ballot as running mate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera, the torchbearer of nine member Tonse Alliance.
He is on record to allege that some governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) functionaries met and agreed to finance violence against opposition political party supporters, especially in the Southern Region.
Chancellor College-based political scientist Mustafa Hussein has since warned that the violence may degenerate into chaos if it remains unchecked.
In his view, violence is still deep-rooted in the country because political party leaders have failed to use party supporters who happen to be the youth in a productive way.
Mtonga mwana ndiwe chitsiru kwambiri. U acted as if u use your ass 2 speak n use your head 2 sit. Mmene mumaononga ma business awanthu muja kupha wa police wakwathu ku Mangochi. Umaona ngati ife tinagona kuti sitimaona. Mesa muli ndi Nsundwe barracks khala phe simunati munya umona. Lero iwe ndipamene ukuona kuti tiyenera kugwirizana aMalawi palibe kugwirizana mphwanga mutitola utsilu heavy palibe kubwerera mmbuyo
Stupid Cadets you provide UTMCP additional news bulletins and sympathy to spread their good messages by other means.
You forget that you are ignorant and have failed to register because you are unable to read and cast a vote.
Others will VOTE in Private and will VOTE for a NEW ERA of Government one for all people of Malawi a Peoples Government. Join the revolution of CHANGE put your silly stones down and help BUILD this Nation.
Chilima has lost support – that is the truth. People do not want to see him anymore.
Biased reporting, what did you write about madisi kaya mponela incident?
In the morning you wrote ‘Chilima storms mangochi’, now you are saying thugs attack chilima. Did he really storm to begin with? You could have just written chilima goes to mangochi.
However, storming a place only to get beaten…is very sad and should not be condoned by Malawians
Ba nyangw’ani pali pano mudzamufunanso munthuyu, actually soon. It is then that you will tell him that we were sent by awuje nda awuje. Kutumbwa sikuposa apa.
Poti ndi iyeyo waziona zoipa. He has forgotten that some of faced such things during the perpetual demonstrations which he sponsored. Keep up Ngokwe people. Paja anakuphrrani was police a bwana Imedi
Bola
Young Democrats (They are neither young nor democratic) here they go! Apa DPP/UDF ndi amene akufuna to turn this country back into a single party rule – SIZITHEKA! Kamlepo ulikuti ukuktokota kumpoto kuti MPC wants this country back into single party rule system, is DPP/UDF being democratic here? Finally DPP Cadets – Cadets of violence Bingu kukupatsani title ya u CADET mumaona ngati ndinu asilikari zachikale izi!
You have not seen Chilima, Chakwera and Mtambo perpetrating violence in this country since last year? What did you say about that? Chakwera saying ‘we will spill blood’ chasing people from the southern region. MCP and UTM and HRDC have burnt buildings and shops. Chakwera has created Nsundwe gang which destroyed government property and killed a policeman, IMEDI. MCP, UTM and CFT thugs have stoned Mutharika’s convoy. MCP thugs in Mponela stopped Atupele going there. Well, TONSE alliance is reaping what it has sown for the past 12 months.
The truth is TONSE alliance has lost momentum and Chilima is losing support because he is working with the violent MCP. People do not want to see him anymore with his lies.
Bying for blood money given by Muluzi senior idiot.
Shame Malawi had some ignorant Cadets and that the Schools and Churches and other places of Worship breeds such intolerances that people cannot travel throughout the country to Express their desire to assist them.
DPP thugs deserve to live in villages without toilets without water without electricity without roads without schools as all these Thugs do is Restrict Development and local improvements for All Malawians so Selfish,
Any who praise and support these Thugs are guilty as well,
New Laws Should be enacted that anyone causing violence during Elections shall be heavily punished by 3 to 5 years or more in Jail.
Not a reason to deny someone to Speak or attend a short Whistle Stop or to throw Stones and damage property or cause an accident,
Staged acts by Chilima because he has seen that he does not have support in the area. Yesterday he was humiliated in Mangochi – very small crowds and some people had to wave DPP and UDF flags whist dancing at his rally.
Have also seen no crowds supporting the President at his Rallies always see crowds waving UTM MCP flag seas of Red Throughout Malawi.
DPP has NEVER ASSISTED YOU Malawi is in worst shape it was 26 years Ago.a country of beggers with NO IDEAS on how to IMPROVE until UTMCP