Stadium stampede victims parents march for compensation

Parents of children who were crashed in a stampede during Independence Day celebrations in 2017 at Bingu Stadium on Friday marched to Capital Hill in Lilongwe to demand compensation from the attorney general’s office.

They marched all the way to Capital Hill gates where security personnel stopped them, demanding that they get permission before proceeding to the office of the attorney general, Kalekeni Kaphale.

Then some representatives left the Capital Hill gates to get permission from Lilongwe city council.

It was not immediately known whether Kaphale was in the office or not.

At least eight children were crashed to death and scores more got injured when they wanted to get into the stadium during the Independence Day celebrations.

The parents said they are finding their lives difficult since some of the children now need help all the time following the crashing.

The High Court assessed the damages and compensation for the victims but the government is delaying in giving out.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!