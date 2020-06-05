Stadium stampede victims parents march for compensation

June 5, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Parents of children who were crashed in a stampede during Independence Day celebrations in 2017 at Bingu Stadium on Friday  marched to Capital Hill in Lilongwe to demand compensation from the attorney general’s office.

Stampede at Bingu stadium on Malawi 53rd Independence celebrations 

They marched all the way to Capital Hill gates where security personnel stopped them, demanding that they get permission before proceeding to the office of the attorney general, Kalekeni Kaphale.

Then some representatives left the Capital Hill gates to get permission from Lilongwe city council.

It was not immediately known whether Kaphale was in the office or not.

At least eight children were crashed to death and scores more got injured when they wanted to get into the stadium during the Independence Day celebrations.

The parents said they are finding their lives difficult since some of the children now need help all the time following the crashing.

The High Court assessed the damages and compensation for the victims but the government is delaying in giving out.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Frustrated voter Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Frustrated voter
Guest
Frustrated voter

Shame on this DPP Government for waiting so long to assist these families

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares