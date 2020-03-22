Political analysts have said President Peter Mutharika has assembled “enough foot soldiers” in his 32-member new Cabinet to help propel him back to power and complete his second and final five year term of office as Head of State.

Malawi may hold fresh presidential elections sometime this year and the the new list of ministers assembled by Mutharika has been described as a “Campaign Cabinet”.

Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) earlier this month partnered with the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Atupele Muluzi – the son of former president Bakili Muluzi – who has been given the newly-created Ministry of Energy.

“He has selected individuals from all around the country so that he has enough foot soldiers to enable him to retain power in the May elections,” said political analyst Humpreys Mvula.

University of Malawi’s Chancellor College political science lecturer Mustafa Hussein said the new Cabinet “ will help campaign and attract votes from districts and constituencies.”

He said the President has tried to rope in people he knows would help him during the campaign when all is set for the fresh presidential election.

Another Chancellor College political analyst Joseph Chunga said: “This is purely a campaign Cabinet potentially to give the governing DPP votes.”

Mutharika speaking on Saturday at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre during swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed cabinet ministers and their deputies said he is optimistic that they will deliver in the portfolios that they have been assigned.

“You must all rise to the occasion,” said Mutharika.

The Head of State also said he expects the first timers to bring themselves up to speed with the mandate of their respective Ministries and Departments.

Mutharika further urged all the ministers to be united and work together for the betterment of Malawians and the country as a whole.

“Let us be united and always work as a team. Let us not undermine each other as we discharge our various mandates. We are all members of one Cabinet, performing different functions but serving one people.

“Therefore, lets go and work for the benefit of our people. I am aware that we must continue to construct more roads, school blocks, hospitals and many other basic infrastructures. We need to address challenges that are still dogging our energy sector.

“We must continue improving the lives of all Malawians. I therefore urge you to hit the ground running and serve,” added Mutharika.

In a landmark ruling on February 3 2020 the Constitutional Court ordered the holding of fresh presidential poll within 150 days, but Mutharika is attempting to quash the fresh election. But the Malawi leader is challenging it in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In the new cabinet, Mutharika kept the bulk of his former cabinet drawn from his DPP.

