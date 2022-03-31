DPP wants to join Namalomba case

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has applied to the High Court in Zomba to join a case in which Mangochi north west legislator Shadrack Namalomba wants the court to annul some decisions made by Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa.

High Court Judge Mzondi Mvula has reserved his ruling until April 7, 2022.

Lawyers representing Namalomba have also asked permission from the court to cross examine Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara and also asked to quiz Secretary General of the party Greizeilder Jeffrey in court.

Namalomba obtained a court injunction restricting Nankhumwa to among others, seek written consent from the party before performing his cuties.

Attorney General Thabo Nyirenda has shot down the applications, including the one in which the DPP wanted to join as friends of the court, arguing it is total court abuse.

