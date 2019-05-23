DPP wipes out UDF in eastern region: ‘New beginning’ of Yao land stronghold

United Democratic Front (UDF) has registered its worst punch in the stomach in the eastern region—its stronghold—losing its parliamentary seats including its president Atupele Muluzi who lost to independent candidate Alhaji Anjilu Kalitendere in Machinga North East Constituency.

Nyasa Times snap analysis show that, among others, UDF has failed to retain five of the six seats it bagged in the 2014 elections.

Our analysis further indicates that, for example, UDF vice president for the region, Lilian Patel, who was candidate for Mangochi South Constituency has lost to independent Sraji Msume.

Another longest serving legislator for Mangochi East Abubaker M’baya has also lost to first-timer Francisca Masamba who was contesting on a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket.

UDF has also failed to retain Mangochi Malombe, Mangochi Lutende, Mangochi Masongola and Mangochi South West constituencies occupied by Kapichila Musa, Francis Biliati, Rashid Pemba and Justin Majawa respectively.

On the other hand, DPP is said to have acquired almost 60 percent of possible seats in the region, according to unofficial results.

“For instance, DPP has won five out of possible seven seats in Machinga. The party has also managed to get two parliamentary seats in Balaka out of four seats,” report the Daily Times.

President Peter Mutharika is also reported to be leading in most constituency tally centres.

