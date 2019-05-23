From the Wall of Bright Malopa on Kumpalume’s defeat

My friend Dr Peter Kumpalume has lost his Blantyre West parliamentary seat to another equally good friend Mr Kaneka the retired banker by 2 votes. He came back from England at the invitation of his fellow men; leaving a posh job at Glaxosmithkline a top 500 fortune phamaceutical where he was one of the top scientist with a £2 billion budget under his control.

His dedication to duty both at the ministry where he was a minister for 2 years and at the constituency was impeccable.

In an environment where honest and ethical men are loathed,he was the foremost character whose call to duty bordered on patriotisim and ethical behaviour.

Amidst offers of employment from his former employers and global pharmaceuticals of note,he has settled on a low paying job with the college of medicine sharing his practical experiences drawn from two sources of strength

1) As an observer of process at policy level when he was a minister of health

2) as one of the leading members of scientists that discovered ARVs at cambridge university reserch laboratory now watching scores of fellow men and women extending their lives on taking a concoction that holds his intellectual fingure prints.

Rare to find patriots in that order but most importantly those who are quick to discover that politics is not the only means to help develop one’s country.

I cherish the honour of being your friend honour of being your friend Dr Kumpalume but most importantly for rising above self.

The duty of toleration is admitted with tacit reserves when a person bears dissent in matters of politics and policies but not of dogma for as John Stuart Mills once observed “The York of opinion may be heavier than that of law and ethical conduct.”

Indeed the only case in which the higher ground has been taken on principle and maintained with consistency by any individual is that of religious belief and patriotisim. I wish you well in your new adventure in which we will continue to be forever friends.

