DPP warns Chakwera against ‘inciting violence and bloodshed’

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has reacted to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Lazarus Chakwera remarks regarding the current status of the tabulation of the national vote currently under way at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, accusing him of “inciting violence and bloodshed.”

Chakwera on Wednesday warned against attempts to rig the country’s election, claiming he was leading as votes were slowly tallied.

But in a statement made available to Nyasa Times issued by DPP director of campaign and elections, Kondwani Nankhumwa, said the party believes in upholding the rule of law including peaceful electoral processes and the importance of observing due process in the determination and announcement of the national vote.

“It is within the mandate of the Malawi Electoral Commission to determine the national vote uninterrupted and without any external forces, threats or pressure from political parties, their servants or agents or any other/persons,” said Nankhumwa in the statement.

The DPP said the electoral body is doing a very commendable job in tabulating the national vote.

Nankhumwa said DPP is therefore disturbed by what it termed “ irresponsible” statements made by Chakwera at his press briefing.

“We know Reverend Chakwera made the statements with the intention of undermining the authority and integrity of the process of counting votes being undertaken by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

“Reverend Chakwera has prematurely and illegally moved to declare himself a winner when counting had only started at 20 percent at the time of his press conference,” reads the statement.

Nankhumwa said Chakwera is actually portraying MCP as a lawless party of violence by intimidating the electoral body to announce their wishful results even before the votes are counted.

“We are further saddened to note that Reverend Chakwera is deliberately inciting violence and bloodshed. He has gone to the extent of declaring that he is ‘ready to shed blood’ even before MEC declares results.

“We the DPP and all Malawians of goodwill find this statement shocking, appalling, irresponsible and very unfortunate.”

The DPP is also calling upon Chakwera to immediately stop threatening and intimidating the MEC.

“MEC will not make its decision on the basis of threats from any political party. Let the electoral body finish its job and declare the will of the people peacefully,” reads the statement.

DPP said the country buried politics of intimidation together with one-party dictatorship.

“Further, we remind Reverend Chakwera that Malawians are democratic and peaceful people and have no wish to return to the traumatizing years of intimidation and violence,” the statement adds.

The DPP has urged all peace loving Malawians to reject Chakwera’s call for violence and wait to hear the final decision from MEC.

DPP has also called upon all Christians, Moslems and faith organizations to pray against the spirit of violence at this most delicate and sensitive time of waiting for election results.

