DPP youth to feast at Kamuzu Palace with another beer party

President Peter Mutharika will treat ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youths for the central region at Kamuzu Palace this Friday where he is expected to splash about K60 million.

Nyasa Times can reveal that the youths, 1 700 in total will each get K20 000, a DPP T shirt and cloth after being treated to opaque beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks at the State House.

“It is true, the party is on this Friday 11th January 2019. The President wants to thank the central region cadets for working hard in 2018 and wants to encourage them to work hard this year so that DPP should remain in power,” said Vuwa Kaunda, a presidential aide.

He said it was not wrong for the President to treat the youths to ‘some drinks’ saying it is ‘Malawian to give visitors drinks when they visit your home.’

The K20,000 ‘allowances’ that each youth will get translates to a whopping K34 million and another K30 million has been used to buy alcohol and meat for the event.

“Don’t blow this out of proportion, this money is from well wishers and these are not huge amounts, I think as DPP we can afford this,” said Vuwa Kaunda.

DPP sources also corroborated the story saying ‘it is in the nature of the President to invite and chat with the youths and other members of society from time to time to discuss party and national matters and this meeting is one of those meetings, nothing peculiar.’

The K60 million which the President is going to spend on the DPP cadets could buy for medicines in various hospitals for some months.

Youth and Society executive director Charles Kajoloweka is on recording condemning DPP for promoting beer drinking and laziness among the youth, saying the regime is insensitive to genuine needs of the youth.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :