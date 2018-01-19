DPP’s Ben Phiri appointed member of jury for UN Global Compact: Invited as guest of honor at India National Excellence awards

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) field marshal and former presidential aide Ben Phiri has been appointed as member of jury at Peacful Mind Foundation in conjunction with United Nations Global Compact.

Phiri, who is founder and Executive Chairman for Beata Holdings, has been included in the jury for his unending commitment to transform local livelihoods to attain sustainable development.

Beata Holdings is a conglomerate that focuses on digital branding and marketing, commercial farming, property development, hospitality, sponsorships for underprivileged students and charity.

On parts, Peacful Mind Foundation provides a strategic platform for governments, civil society, businesses and varying stakeholders to address mental health problems affecting world population.

On the other hand, UN Global Compact is a voluntary initiative based on CEO commitments to implement universal sustainability principles and to take steps to support United Nations Goals.

It is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. With over 12,000 signatories in over 170 countries, the movement mobilizes stakeholders in varying sectors of human life to create a better world in line with United Nations goals.

Currently, under focus are the Sustainable Development Goals, a global plan that aims to eradicate poverty and improve livelihoods across the board by the year 2030.

There are 9000 companies and 4000 non-businesses that have joined the UN Global Compact to improve human life sustainably.

The compact is driven on Ten Principles that are derived: the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Labour Organization’s Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

These principles are spread across several thematic areas namely; Human Rights, Labour, Environment and Anti-Corruption.

Meanwhile, Phiri has been invited as guest of honor at the 2018 National Excellence Awards being organised at Malvankar hall, Constitution club of India by Anti terrorism, crime and corruption front ( ATCCF) in Delhi on April 7.

Celebrities from various fields around the globe are expected to attend the grand event.

