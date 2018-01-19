10 girls to contest in Miss Malawi 2018 central regional finals

A total of 10 girls are expected to contest in this year’s central region Miss Malawi Beauty Pageantry which will take place on January 27, 2018 under the theme managing population growth.

The organizing committee’s spokesperson,Africano Phiri said in an interview that the event would be used as a platform to disseminate information on population growth management.

“We are trying to give the message across the nation that we have to consider the importance of managing rapid population growth for the benefit of the country because the resources are the same but our number is increasing at a rapid ratewhich may not match with the resources that we have,” hesaid.

“We are using Miss Malawi as a vehicle that is carrying out the message towards managing the growth of population in the country,”Phiri added.

The spokesperson urged girls to participate and stop regarding beauty pageantry as a game of prostitutes.

“We have a lot of beautiful girls in the country and Africa as a whole, but most of them shy away from participating in this beauty pageantry, some say it’s the game of prostitutes but that is not the case.It’s something which is recognized worldwide,” Phiri said.

“I would like to encourage everyone to come and appreciate the talent and beauty which we have on our sisters and daughters,” he continued.

The Miss Malawi central region finals, is the last regional final after southern and northern region finals and has been slated for January 27, 2018 at Bingu International Conference Centre(BICC).

The winner be given a car apart from contestingin the national event which is expected to take place between April and July.

The event will start at 6pm and the tickets are going at K8, 000 for standard, and K 10, 000 for VIP.

The event is organized by National Publications Limited and Zodiac.

