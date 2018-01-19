Airtel Malawi warns customers to guard against fraudsters

As the multimillion Kwacha Airtel ‘Kuufira Summer Bonanza’ enters the seventh week, Airtel Malawi has warned its customers to guard against unscrupulous individuals disguising as Airtel staff to trick customers that they have won prizes in a move to defraud the customers.

Airtel Malawi’s Product Governance Manager Emily Manda sounded the warning on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, when the giant mobile company conducted the sixth draw for the promotion at its head office in Lilongwe.

“There are people who take advantage of such competitions to defraud customers by pretending that they are Airtel staff. When someone wins a prize, we call the customer from Airtel and do not ask the customer to send any money. The money that customers are winning in this promotion is being deposited into the customers’ Airtel Money accounts.

“If the winners do not have Airtel Money accounts, we are asking them to open one for them to receive the money,” said Manda on the sidelines of the Wednesday draw, which saw one lucky customer winning the K1 million weekly prize and five other customers winning the K200,000 daily cash prizes

However, winner of the K1 million prize could not be reached on his mobile phone to express his/her excitement.

Manda said they would keep looking for the winner, who last used his line on January 9, 2018 for a maximum period of one month as per Malawi Gaming Board regulations before deciding the next course of action.

Commenting on the progress of the competition so far, Manda said Airtel was excited to see people’s lives changing through the promotion and urged customers to keep recharging to stand a chance of winning the daily and weekly prizes as well as the grand prize of K1 million.

“We are excited to see people’s lives changing through this promotion. Last week we were in Nkhotakota to meet a Kabaza man (bicycle taxi rider), who won K1 million during the fourth draw and we are looking forward to touching more lives through the promotion,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :