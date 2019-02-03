DPP’s Ben Phiri donates another ambulance to Thyolo Central constituency

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary candidate for Thyolo Central constituency, Ben Phiri, this week donated to his constituents a state-of-the-art fully fitted ambulance to ease mobility to and from health facilities.

This is a second ambulance Phiri has donated to the area following one he availed in 2016.

According to Phiri, the new ambulance will alternate duties for free between Mchilamwela and Khonjeni wards to facilitate in-transit treatment and moving patients to surrounding refferal hospitals.

“Patients will receive up-to-date treatment in case of emergencies on their way to the hospital. This way, we will minimize avoidable deaths among the constituents,” he said during the handover ceremony.

Residents in the area say Phiri’s donation is the right peg on the right hole as it addresses one of the persistent problems the area has had for many decades.

Flosina Muheya of Khonjeni said her family has benefitted from Phiri’s interventions in the health sector.

“My son developed a terrible headache one night and we called the ambulance. Within 30 minutes we were taken to the district hospital where he received prompt treatment. The next morning we headed home to observe his fully recovery. We are indebted to him and we will support his political dream.”

Phiri’s political journey differs with many aspirants who wait for an election victory to help people.

Since coming on the scene to register his interest to stand as aspirant for Thyolo Central, the area has witnessed tremendous transformation in the last two years among them girls’ hostels, school blocks, boreholes in almost each and every village, bridges, rehabilitation of roads, youth empowerment programmes, etc

The candidate has also played a huge role in facilitating rural electrification and construction of a 20,000-seater stadium in the constituency.

