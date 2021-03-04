DPP’s Chaponda alleges MCP recruits its youth in police, Malawi army: ‘Preparing dictatorship’
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of Parliament for Mulanje South, George Chaponda, on Tuesday alleged that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has recruited dozens of its party youth into the Malawi Police Service and the military.
Chaponda made the allegations during his contribution to the Mid-Year Budget Review currently underway at the National Assembly in Lilongwe.
He said MCP – the main partner in the Tonse Alliance-led government – has devised a number of strategies to revert the country back to dictatorship state and that recruitment of the party’s youth into government security agencies is one of them.
“These are not wild allegations. Go to Mtakataka Police Training School today; you will see several of the MCP youths training there.
“And if we are not careful, as a country, we will soon find ourselves back to those days when Malawi was under one-party system,” he told journalists outside parliament.
The Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda refuted the allegations, describing them as mere figment of imaginations.
Chimwendo Banda assured that whoever has been recruited, he or she has been recruited after following all the procedures, and not political party affiliations.
Prior to the 2019 tripartite elections, people accused the then governing DPP of recruiting cadets into the service during its rule.
Security experts from the Mzuzu University once attributed loss of public trust in the police to alleged recruitment of the cadets.
