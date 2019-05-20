DPP’s Dausi in double rebuttal: Denies being beaten, calls rigging claims  ‘mere tantrums’

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has made two rebuttals, one denying that that he has been beaten up and also h dismissed as “mere political tantrums” claims made by the country’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is also UTM Party presidential candidate, that the DPP is training mercenary police officers to man polling centres and allegedly execute the rigging of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Social Media has been awash with stories that Dausi was “slapped” after he tried to convene a meeting with elections presiding officer in Mwanza District.

But Dausi has told Nyasa Times that “there is no grain of truth in such reports on social media.”

He said: “ I have not been beaten and I never arranged any meatings with a presiding officier. It’s all fake news mania.”

Inspector Edwin Kaunda of Mwanza police also denied that Dausi has been beaten up.

On allegation by Chilima, who is also UTM Party presidential candidate in Tuesday’s election, that DPP has hired former Zimbabwe Police chief Augustine Chihuri to train the mercenary police officers, Dausi also dismissed the allegations, saying they are baseless and lack evidence.

Dausi said: “What UTM is alleging is not true. What I know is that the family of the wife of Mr Chihuri stays somewhere in Blantyre. Therefore, he could come to visit such people. We have no such dealings with him [such as asking] him to train anyone in anything.”

And Malawi Police Service said there is no way a civilian can penetrate their security system during the elections, especially impersonating police officers.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said: “Only attested members of the Malawi Police Service will be deployed during the polling period.”

“MPS will also be supported by the Malawi Defence Force [MDF], Malawi Prison Services [MPS] and the Immigration Department.”

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah said as part of security arrangements during the elections, there is a command centre comprising representatives from MEC, MDF and Police which is overseeing the security operations across the country.

