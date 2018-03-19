DPP’s field marshal Ben Phiri tells Salima, ‘Mutharika deserves another term’

In continuing with nationalwide rallies to drum up support for President Arthur Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the party’s director of field operations orfield marshal Ben Phiri held rallies at Thavite and Nakaledza school grounds where he took time to outline promises the current administration has fulfilled in its 4 year rule.

Phiri was accompanied by DPP aspiring MP for the Salima north Felix Jumbe-who is making a switch from Salima central constituency where he won in 2014 on opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket before he fell out of favor with his leader Rev. Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking at Thavite on Friday, Phiri urged the crowds in Salima to continue supporting Professor Mutharika and the DPP to cement development that is synonymous with the party.

“Salima despite not overwhelmingly supporting the DPP in last elections, has not been left behind in terms of projects. Salima sugar company is here, malawi mangoes is here, China cotton company is here, the Lake Malawi waterway project will create jobs here in Salima. All this is because President Prof. Mutharika treats all Malawians equally. He is distributing developments evenly across the country irrespective of tribal or political affiliations,” Phiri explained to the mammoth crowd.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Mwanza urged his subjects to support APM government for meaningful development to come in the area.

He said the area is lagging behind because the incumbent has been on the seat for 17 years yet cannot show any tangible project he has initiated to uplift the wellbeing of people in the constituency.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Phiri stormed Nakaledza School ground where T/A Makanjila pledged his and his subject’s unwavering support for the ruling party and APM.

Phiri told the gathering that DPP under President Mutharika has delivered most of its promises and deserves a second term.

In the same vein, the field marshal pointed out that DPP is not discriminatory in how it spreads development across the country. He gave a relevant example of the rural electrification program which has gone as far as Thavite and Nakaledza trading centres that are under opposition MPs.

On human rights and good governance, Phiri reminded the people that no person has been arrested or persecuted for political reasons under the APM regime.

He advised the people of Salima to give Professor Mutharika a second term in 2019 saying he deserves it going by what he has done for Malawians since 2014.

At both venues other activities includeed a day-long sports bonanza in two disciplines, football and netball where winners went home with cash, medals and a trophy.

Phiri said the sporting activities are part of the ruling party’s efforts of reaching out to the youth and hear from them on what they expect from Mutharika government in the next five years.

“Our party manifesto is youth centred. Prior to 2014, youths across Malawi said wanted vocational skills and we responded by coming up with technical colleges. As we plan to go into second term we are asking them (youth) again their expectations for the next five years. We are here to deliver what is expected of us from our voters,” concluded Phiri.

