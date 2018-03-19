Standard Bank Malawi ‘Be More’ race comes to the city

SThe Standard Bank Be More Race is back with stakes raised and some major changes and surprises compared to the 2017 event as the second edition of the 21 kilometre marathon will take place in Lilongwe on June 9, 2018.

The 2018 race will highlight Standard Bank’s role in promoting group performances as part of the bank’s effort to advocate for peer wellness at the national level.

Heralding the return of “Be More” race, Standard Bank Chief Executive William le Roux said the bank is excited to bring back the award-winning race to the administrative capital to highlight the importance of group exercises.

“The 2018 race will take a slightly different route around Lilongwe City and focus on promoting group exercises as opposed to highlighting individual brilliance. Whereas last year, the race took participants from the city to the natural setting of Kumbali Lodge on the outskirts of Lilongwe; this year, we are bringing an entirely city race experience,” he said.

Le Roux said that the June 9 will start from the bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49,Area 9, Area 6, Area 47,Area 10 and head back towards the City Centre and finish at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) over a distance of 21.2 kilometres.

The CEO said the approach to promote group fitness has been supported by research which indicated that people were more likely to achieve better results from group fitness routines as opposed to working out solo.

“To reinforce a group race culture, we will conduct regional races in the major cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu that will act as building blocks to the main race on June 9, 2018. During all these sub-races, we are encouraging customers, families, bank employees, fitness enthusiasts, both professional and non-pro athletes to come and join our “Be More Race” club and be part of an exciting journey towards wellness and healthier living,” he said.

The CEO said Be More Race is a multi-faceted and dynamic event that will become a rallying platform for achieving health, social cohesion and financial inclusion.

“Be More Race is probably the only event combining sport, health and financial inclusion on one platform as it brings together people from diverse backgrounds and interests to achieve their respective goals through one race,” he said.

Like the 2017 race the distances have been split into three key legs of 5 km, 15 km and 21.2 km for both men and women and also children above the age of 12 years. A registration fee will apply for marathoners as well as professional athletes.

Standard Bank has staked K1.5 million for the first prize, K900,000 for second prize and K550 ,000 for the third prize for both men and ladies category

