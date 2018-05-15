DPP’s Msaka takes Machinga by storm, steps up campaign to winning Parliamentary constituency

The vice president of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka, over the weekend stormed Machinga Likwenu constituency, accelerating his pace for a parliamentary seat in the May 2019 polls.

A lawyer by profession and a former diplomat in Canada, the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe, Msaka promised swift action to end the cycle of poverty that has left the majority of people in the area locked down in misery for so long.

It is now time, time for our people to start enjoying the fruits of development, Msaka told a gathering of party supporters that thronged Liwonde Community Ground in Machinga over the weekend.

For so long our people have been fed to a diet of lies, said Msaka, and it is now time to have a real taste of development.

Msaka, who is also Minister of Education, Science and Technology, said since the dawn of multiparty democracy in 1994, the constituency has passed through the hands of a number of parliamentary representatives, who promised so much in their campaign messages but delivered very little when they took office.

Flanked by the Deputy Minister of Defense, Overton Chimlirenji, DPP Regional Governor for the Eastern Region, Julius Paipi and other party gurus, Msaka said it is high time people stopped giving their vote to people that are mere political journeymen, whose sole aim in politics is to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor masses.

As a former chief secretary in government, Msaka said he believes he has what it takes to change the fortunes of the people of Machinga Likwenu.

On the preparedness of the DPP ahead of the tripartite elections in May 2019, the head of the party in the eastern region said the ruling party is at this moment like a runaway train and is unstoppable.

He said under the tutelage of State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the DPP-led government has initiated a number of key development projects in the eastern region, such as the construction of the 75 kilometre Liwonde-Mangochi road, construction of 10 secondary schools in Machinga and Balaka respectively, provision of food relief to those affected by last years prolonged draught, all aimed at improving the livelihood of the people in the region

