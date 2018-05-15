Six suspects shot dead in Ntcheu as Malawi police say Lilongwe crime rate decreases

Malawi police in Ntcheu on Sunday shot dead sis suspects who were caught breaking into World Vision fund offices at the boma.

National police spokesman James Kadadzera said the police were yet to establish the susoect’s Identities.

Kadadzera said the susoects were staying at one of the lodges in the districts.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe Police Station has said this year they have reduced crimes and road accidents by nine per cent in the first three months as compared to 2017.

Officer in Charge for Station, Deputy Commissioner, James Munthali said in the first quarter of this year the station registered 1,756 criminal cases as compared to 1,922 cases in 2017 translating into a nine per cent reduction in crime.

Munthali said this on Friday during during a meeting at Central Region Police Training Centre in Lilongwe.

The meeting was organized to evaluate the performance of police stations and units in the district during the first quarter of the year..

Munthali explained that in terms of traffic management in the period under review the station registered 118 road accidents in 2017 as compared to 117 road accidents in 2018 translating into a 0.85 per cent reduction in road accidents.

The Officer-In-Charge urged the officers to work hard in order to achieve a significant reduction in both crime and road accidents in the district.

“Last year, 24 people lost their lives on roads compared to 18 in 2018 translating into a 22 per cent reduction which is no mean achievement but we need to do more,” he pointed out.

He attributed the achievement to the public’s support.

Munthali said the station are facing a lot of challenges due to urbanization aspect where more people coming to settle in the city for either employment, business or other activities. These factors have put Lilongwe at high risk of many crimes.

The Deputy Commissioner said amongst the group of people coming to settle in Lilongwe are criminals terrorizing locations, business places posing threat to investors such as Asians, Chinese, British, Nigerians and many others.

“These factors have further sharped and affected the entire Malawi police service hence providing based approach to various problems affecting the society at large,” he assured.

One of the participants to the meeting, Inspector Jimmy Banda who tackled on crime and traffic management said it is willingness and commitment amongst the people in the communities to participate in policing programs.

Inspector Triza Bwanali said through community policing programmes they are able to identify safety and security problems and come up with solutions together with the public members.

The Police Stations and Units which were represented at meting were Kawale, Lingadzi, Namitete, Nathenje, Kasiya and among others

