DPP’s North governor Sanga eyes Mzuzu City parliamentary seat

December 7, 2018 Patricia Mtungila-MEC 5 Comments

The governing Democratic Progressive Party  (DPP) Regional Governor in the North, Kenneth Sanga has disclosed that  he plans to contest for the Mzuzu City Member of Parliament Seat in the forthcoming party  primary elections.

DPP regional governor Kenneth Sanga (R) aspiring to be MP for Mzuzu City

“ My candidature to contest in Mzuzu is demand-driven. I have been approached by the Committees in the  City, having loved the Party through ought.  I am one of those staunch supporters of the DPP  as well as the President, so I accepted, ” said Sanga.

The DPP Regional Governor, however, denied allegations of intimidation and death threats  leveled against him by Maggie Mwanza  who is also aspiring for the  seat  on the DPP ticket.

“I am not intimidating anybody. Whoever, wants to contest and if in my view, I find out there is a credible candidate who can contest for the DPP in the City, I will support.

“I am surprised because I know that she wants to contest for Mzuzu City. I don’t understand why she can say that. If she  has got evidence , let  her report to the Police and let the Law take its course. It is very unfortunate that someone can come out and claim that Sanga has done such and such.  I do not practice such type of barbaric politics. I always practice very clean politics,” said Sanga.

Meanwhile Sanga assured  members of the DPP that the Party in the Northern Region was ready to conduct the  for primary elections and merely awaiting communication from the secretariat.

“All I know is that the when the Secretariat is ready they will make an announcement  and we will hold the primaries  in  remaining areas. But we are ready throughout the Region,” said Sanga.

This week, it was confirmed that Mbawemi Women Organization,  one  of  the  implementer of the 50:50 Campaign in Mzuzu was investigating reports from  Mwanza that Sanga had threatened her life for  aspiring to contest for the Mzuzu City MP Seat on the DPP vote.

Mwanza came to the spotlight at the launch of the 50:50  Campaign for more women leaders in September  when Minister of  Labour Youth and Manpower Development,  Grace Chiumia asked the people of Mzuzu to vote for only women  Councilors and  to vote for Mwanza,  the female aspirant, as Member of Parliament in Mzuzu City in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

But on Tuesday,  Mwanza  alleged that she had encountered various  intimidation tactics  such as refusal to give her information on Party procedures and  death threats from the DPP Regional Governor since she started campaigning for support within the party for the Mzuzu City Parliamentary Vote.

Sanga has, however, clarified that the MK50 000 fee  that Mwanza paid to the DPP is a standard payment made by all female aspirants in the party.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Grace MwendaNjukiNyankhomaMtenzi MzunguREVER Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Grace Mwenda
Guest
Grace Mwenda

Kenneth Sanga you are in right camp for you MAGOGO Party> DPP you look the same as Goodall

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Njuki
Guest
Njuki

Sanga cannot win in Mzuzu. Even hI’m self knows about this.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Nyankhoma
Guest
Nyankhoma

Phepani adada Sanga, nimufumbani. Kasi mavoti gha bana ba Sinodi nagho muzamukuwakhumba? Panji mwakhorwa n.a ma voti agho mupokelenge kufuma ku ma gurupu gha ku Rumphi?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mtenzi Mzungu
Guest
Mtenzi Mzungu

Kumenyanirana MP pa ticket ya DPP ku North? What is the message to you SKC? Can pple fight over useless thing?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
REVER
Guest
REVER

Kikikikikikikiki !!!!!! DPP bola mukanasiya ndi yikuyikako candidate chifukwa ndi voti limozi lokha simukazalipeza

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes