Just as anticipated Malawi U-20  out of Cosafa

Malawi Under-20 national football team on Thursday made life difficult for themselves after failing to beat Mozambique in a Group A match at the ongoing 2018 Mopani Copper Mines Cosafa Under 20 Championship.

After losing to hosts Zambia in the opening match, the Malawi U-20 were ahead in the 20th minute thanks to a Peter Banda strike.

The Junior Flames could have scored more goals but failed to increase their lead as they squandered numerous scoring opportunities due to lack of composure up front.

First half ended 1-0 in favour of Malawi.

However, the Junior Flames ended up conceding in the 60th minute of the games.

This means that Malawi only have a single point from two games after losing their opening match to hosts Zambia.

Zambia leads Group A with six points and are already through to the next round with after defeating DRC 2-0 on Thursday.

Malawi striker Peter Banda was voted man of the match in their Thursday match against Mozambique.

