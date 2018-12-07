Silver vent anger on Masters Security: Malawi TNM Super League

Silver Strikers produced a scintillilating display to dismantle the reigning Carlsberg Cup Champions Masters Security with a 4-0 thumping in a TNM Super League match played on Thursday afternoon at the Silver Stadium in the Capital Lilongwe.

The victory comes barely a day after Silver were eliminated in the continental Caf Confederations Cup by Gabonese side AO CMS.

With the win, the Central Bankers have reduced the gap against league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets to eight.

Ronald Pangani scored a brace while the other goals came from Zikani Kasambara and Prince Phiri.

A win for Masters could have seen them dislodging Civil Sporting from fourth position.

The two could have equalled on points but the Masters could have been ahead on go difference.

Bullets still holds the top position with 64 points from 27 games while Silver have 56 points from 29 games.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are on second position with 59 points from 28 games.

The battle for relegation still rages on following stiff competition from the middle of the log table to the relegation zone.

But things are likely to change starting from position five where Masters are occupying up to position 14 held by Red Lions.

The teams between fifth to fourteenth are separated by only six points with some teams having a game or two to wind up the season.

Sixth placed Kamuzu Barracks, 7th placed Mzuni FC and 9th place Tigers FC already finished their games.

Nchalo United and Mafco FC are already relegated.

Red Lions who are sitting on the knife edge of relegation need to win their fonal game against leaders Bullets FC and pray that all teams above them lose for them to survive the chop.

